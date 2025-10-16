YINZCAM EXPANDS GLOBAL REACH WITH LAUNCH OF FIRST UAE MOBILE APP FOR DUBAI BASKETBALL

PITTSBURGH and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YinzCam, the industry leading professional sports mobile app and software developer, has announced the launch of its first-ever app in the United Arab Emirates, developed in partnership with Dubai Basketball, the newly established EuroLeague and Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League franchise.

The new Dubai Basketball app, now available for iOS and Android devices, delivers fans an immersive and connected game-day and year-round experience, including real-time EuroLeague stats and access to video content from across the EuroLeague through an Arena Cloud TV integration. Fans can also access a dedicated Member Hub, giving them exclusive content and engagement opportunities.

"Dubai is the city of the future, it's a part of the culture here and embedded within our fans," said Nick Oakley Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball. "We want to be fan-centric in everything we do. With this partnership, we can reach our community in every possible way - app, social media, match-day experiences, and beyond. We want to give them the ability to connect with our team wherever they are. This is a major step toward building a team for this city, for now and for the future."

The app marks YinzCam's first collaboration with a EuroLeague or ABA League team, further expanding its global portfolio of sports clients, which includes top organizations across the U.S. (NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS), the English Premiere League, Australian Football League, CONMEBOL (South America) and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Basketball on this flagship project," said Priya Narasimhan, Founder & CEO of YinzCam. "This launch introduces YinzCam's technology to the UAE market and represents our first entry into the EuroLeague and ABA ecosystem. The Dubai Basketball mobile app, website, and customer data platform (CDP) will be a unified digital platform roll-out for YinzCam, delivering the ultimate in personalization, with the fan at the center of it all. When a Dubai Basketball fan engages with content, ticketing, retail, streaming, or gamification-whether on mobile or desktop-our platform will deliver a digital experience tailored to that fan's needs and wishes in that moment."

Features available at launch:

EuroLeague Stats Integration: Real-time statistics delivered during games

Arena Cloud TV: Seamless access to official league TV content

Member Hub: Centralized portal for fan engagement and club updates

Future experiences coming soon:

Owners Hub: Exclusive section for team ownership members

Season Ticket Member Hub: Special perks, offers, and insider access

Predictive Games & Augmented Reality: Interactive fan engagement features

Mobile Makeovers: Customized app designs for theme nights and special events

About YINZCAM

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam works with over 180 professional sports teams and leagues across the globe to deliver a digital platform for mobile sports apps and sports websites, along with a customer data platform to power personalized fan experiences and business tools for revenue generation. The company's mission is to build the best and most complete digital platform for the sports industry.

About Dubai Basketball

Founded in 2023, Dubai Basketball is a newly established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe's EuroLeague and Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2025/26 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players led by Head Coach Jurica Golemac. The club plays their home games at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping the landscape of basketball in the UAE and beyond. Its foundation is built upon a diverse and talented team, consisting of FIBA-certified coaches, former professional players, business experts, and passionate enthusiasts.

Dubai Basketball is committed to catalysing positive social change, where dreams are not just envisioned but realised, talents are not merely found but nurtured, and aspirations are not only lived but fulfilled.

