Bitbridge Capital Strategies Unveils the Bitcoin Respect and Bitcoin Is Life Credit Cards-A New Era of Bitcoin-Backed Consumer Finance

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Bitbridge Capital Strategies, Inc. (OTC:BTTL) today announced plans to launch two consumer credit cards that redefine how Bitcoin holders access credit and participate in the broader financial system. The Bitcoin Respect Card and the Bitcoin Is Life Card together form the first dual-tier credit platform in which Bitcoin itself serves as the foundation for consumer trust, liquidity, and identity.

Two Cards, One Bitcoin Journey

The Bitcoin Respect Card is a premium, collateral-backed credit card designed for long-term Bitcoin holders seeking liquidity and straightforward access to credit without selling their assets. Once launched, borrowers will post Bitcoin as collateral through regulated custodians and receive a revolving U.S.-dollar credit line funded from Bitbridge's corporate treasury. The card will offer transparent, low-interest credit and segregated custody of all collateralized Bitcoin-none of which is lent, leveraged, or rehypothecated.

The Bitcoin Is Life Card introduces a lifestyle-oriented experience for everyday users who embrace Bitcoin as culture as well as capital. It will eventually provide accessible credit lines, global purchasing power, and unique digital-experience features that integrate with market data and allow optional auto-stacking of Bitcoin with every spend. The card's dynamic design and global usability make it a statement piece for the next generation of Bitcoin-native consumers.

Not just reward cards, this is credit backed by Bitcoin. The Bitcoin Respect and Bitcoin Is Life cards are not designed to be typical credit cards requiring high FICO scores and high interest rates. Bitbridge plans to launch both cards with interest rates 10% below the current credit card industry average APR of roughly 25%.

"We believe our Bitcoin backed financial strategies enable us to give significant cost savings to customers that embrace Bitcoin," said Paul Jaber Executive CEO of Bitbridge Capital Strategies. "The Bitcoin Respect Card rewards long-term discipline and transparency, while the Bitcoin Is Life Card celebrates the freedom and vitality of living in a Bitcoin economy. Together we hope they will form a new credit system for a new kind of financial citizen." Bitbridge also plans to number the first 5,000 cards issued as limited editions, with holders eventually qualifying for additional perks.

Building a Bitcoin-Native Financial Ecosystem

Both cards are planned to be issued in partnership with a U.S.-regulated bank and operate on a major global payment network (Visa or Mastercard). Credit limits will typically range from 40 % to 70 % of the U.S.-dollar value of posted Bitcoin collateral, depending on market conditions. Interest rates are expected to remain significantly below traditional unsecured credit-card averages due to the secured nature of the product.

The cards are part of Bitbridge's broader mission to create a capital-efficient, Bitcoin-aligned treasury and lending platform. By using proceeds from share offerings to fund consumer credit lines while holding Bitcoin collateral in segregated custody, Bitbridge aligns shareholder capital with a growing Bitcoin treasury-linking the value of the company directly to the world's leading digital asset.

Availability Bitbridge expects to begin limited rollout of both cards following completion of regulatory approvals and finalization of bank-network partnerships. Initial wait-list enrollment will open at bitbridgebtc.com with broader availability targeted for the first quarter of 2026.

About BitBridge Capital Strategies

BitBridge Capital Strategies is an American Bitcoin treasury company that empowers individuals and institutions to unlock liquidity and protect generational wealth through strategic Bitcoin investments and innovative lending solutions. By allocating its balance sheet primarily to Bitcoin, BitBridge preserves purchasing power and capitalizes on long-term appreciation, while its consumer-facing initiatives promote Bitcoin education and adoption. With a focus on innovative financial strategies, including disruptive Bitcoin lending, and its bold Bitcoin is Life branding campaign, BitBridge aims to deliver. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company expects to begin trading in the late fourth quarter and will provide market updates as its listing process progresses. Follow us on https://x.com/BitBridgebtc and visit https://bitbridgebtc.com/ or contact investor relations at ir@bitbridgebtc.com .

Disclaimers:

BitBridge is not currently licensed or chartered by any state or by any federal agency of the United States. Depending on its future activities, BitBridge plans to obtain one or more state or federal licenses or charters. The Bitcoin Respect Card and the Bitcoin Is Life Card are not currently available. BitBridge expects to begin rollout of credit card requests in the first quarter of 2026; however, there can be no assurance as to the timing or availability of such product. Rewards or future perks associated with the cards have not been finalized at this time and are subject to change. Any future credit card offerings will be subject to applicable underwriting policies, regulatory requirements, and BitBridge's actual funding capacity. While the Bitcoin backed features of these cards are intended to support repayment, cardholders remain fully responsible for meeting their obligations.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, volatility in Bitcoin markets, borrower defaults, regulatory changes, and capital availability. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

