Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Lauren Ettin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Romualdo, Ambassador, Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO), and their team, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate raising $78,382 for TMX Ring the Bell in support of POGO. There were 150 participants walking and cycling for this event in Toronto and the greater Toronto area.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8w7psG7XOs

POGO works to ensure that everyone affected by childhood cancer has access to the best care and support. Their goal is to achieve an excellent childhood cancer care system for children, youth, survivors, and their families and healthcare teams, in Ontario and beyond. POGO champions childhood cancer care, and as the collective voice of this community, is the official advisor to Ontario's Ministry of Health on children's cancer control and treatment.

