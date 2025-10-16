Anzeige
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
16.10.2025
Countdown to International Luxury Hotel Association INSPIRE Prague: Leaders in Luxury Hospitality Redefine the Future of Experience, Design, and Resilience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With just three weeks until the International Luxury Hotel Association's (ILHA) INSPIRE Europe Conference, the global luxury hospitality community is preparing to gather in Prague, November 12-13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank. The 15th edition of INSPIRE will welcome 300+ industry executives and 60+ speakers for two days of strategy, insight, and global networking.

ILHA logo

Keynote: For Goodness Sake. Relax!

Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, will deliver a keynote address exploring how the luxury hospitality experience is evolving in a world defined by constant change. Hyde will share insights into redefining guest expectations through authenticity, calm, and creativity - emphasizing the return to emotional connection and service excellence.

Aligning Capital and Culture

The panel Aligning Capital and Operations with Lifestyle: Understanding the New Luxury Consumer will bring together leading voices from global hotel development and investment:

  • Miguel Martins, Head Development Northern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts

  • Audun Lekve, CEO, 1912 Hotels

  • Robert Walters, CIO, Global Asset Solutions

  • Brigitte Gruber, Managing Partner, Austria, Horwath HTL

The discussion will explore how lifestyle-driven design, purpose-led brands, and investment agility are shaping the next era of luxury hospitality.

Resilient Luxury: Reinventing Procurement Strategy for Uncertain Times

Sponsored by Avendra International, this session examines how procurement strategy can future-proof operations while maintaining brand integrity and quality.

  • Helena Hons Valtrova, General & Sales Manager, The Emblem Hotel

  • Tina Norden, Principal, Conran and Partners

  • Katherine Elardo, Vice President, Global Procurement, Trump Hotels

  • Melissa McCormack, Senior Director, Global Opportunities - Europe, Avendra International

Luxury Hotel Design: Resilience, Value, and Strategic Growth

Design leaders will explore how architecture and aesthetics shape guest experience, operational performance, and long-term brand equity.

  • Barbara Wiethoff, Partner, JOI-Design

  • Tina Norden, Principal, Conran and Partners

  • Henning Matthiesen, Founder & CEO, Mattiesen Consulting

  • Felicity Black-Roberts, Senior Vice President, Development, EAME, Hyatt Hotels

  • Tarek Hegazy, Principal & Creative Director, Living Design

  • James Dilley, Architect & Director, Jestico + Whiles

Global Connection, Local Focus

Following Prague, ILHA will host INSPIRE USA, December 10-11 at Resorts World Las Vegas, welcoming over 1,000 industry professionals and 120+ speakers. Together, the two INSPIRE events create a global platform for innovation, investment, and collaboration across luxury hospitality.

Join Us

Registration is open for both events. Save 25% with summer savings by registering today:

  • Prague (Nov 12-13, 2024): inspire.ilha.org/eu

  • Las Vegas (Dec 10-11, 2024): inspire.ilha.org/us

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)
The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595059/ILHA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/countdown-to-international-luxury-hotel-association-inspire-prague-leaders-in-luxury-hospitality-redefine-the-future-of-experience-design-and-resilience-302586907.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
