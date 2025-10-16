Countdown to International Luxury Hotel Association INSPIRE Prague: Leaders in Luxury Hospitality Redefine the Future of Experience, Design, and Resilience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With just three weeks until the International Luxury Hotel Association's (ILHA) INSPIRE Europe Conference, the global luxury hospitality community is preparing to gather in Prague, November 12-13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank. The 15th edition of INSPIRE will welcome 300+ industry executives and 60+ speakers for two days of strategy, insight, and global networking.

Keynote: For Goodness Sake. Relax!

Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, will deliver a keynote address exploring how the luxury hospitality experience is evolving in a world defined by constant change. Hyde will share insights into redefining guest expectations through authenticity, calm, and creativity - emphasizing the return to emotional connection and service excellence.

Aligning Capital and Culture

The panel Aligning Capital and Operations with Lifestyle: Understanding the New Luxury Consumer will bring together leading voices from global hotel development and investment:

Miguel Martins , Head Development Northern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts





, Head Development Northern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts Audun Lekve , CEO, 1912 Hotels





, CEO, 1912 Hotels Robert Walters , CIO, Global Asset Solutions





, CIO, Global Asset Solutions Brigitte Gruber, Managing Partner, Austria, Horwath HTL





The discussion will explore how lifestyle-driven design, purpose-led brands, and investment agility are shaping the next era of luxury hospitality.

Resilient Luxury: Reinventing Procurement Strategy for Uncertain Times

Sponsored by Avendra International, this session examines how procurement strategy can future-proof operations while maintaining brand integrity and quality.

Helena Hons Valtrova , General & Sales Manager, The Emblem Hotel





, General & Sales Manager, The Emblem Hotel Tina Norden , Principal, Conran and Partners





, Principal, Conran and Partners Katherine Elardo , Vice President, Global Procurement, Trump Hotels





, Vice President, Global Procurement, Trump Hotels Melissa McCormack, Senior Director, Global Opportunities - Europe, Avendra International





Luxury Hotel Design: Resilience, Value, and Strategic Growth

Design leaders will explore how architecture and aesthetics shape guest experience, operational performance, and long-term brand equity.

Barbara Wiethoff , Partner, JOI-Design





, Partner, JOI-Design Tina Norden , Principal, Conran and Partners





, Principal, Conran and Partners Henning Matthiesen , Founder & CEO, Mattiesen Consulting





, Founder & CEO, Mattiesen Consulting Felicity Black-Roberts , Senior Vice President, Development, EAME, Hyatt Hotels





, Senior Vice President, Development, EAME, Hyatt Hotels Tarek Hegazy , Principal & Creative Director, Living Design





, Principal & Creative Director, Living Design James Dilley, Architect & Director, Jestico + Whiles





Global Connection, Local Focus

Following Prague, ILHA will host INSPIRE USA, December 10-11 at Resorts World Las Vegas, welcoming over 1,000 industry professionals and 120+ speakers. Together, the two INSPIRE events create a global platform for innovation, investment, and collaboration across luxury hospitality.

Join Us

Registration is open for both events. Save 25% with summer savings by registering today:

Prague (Nov 12-13, 2024) : inspire.ilha.org/eu





: Las Vegas (Dec 10-11, 2024): inspire.ilha.org/us



About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

