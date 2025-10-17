Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced (October 7th, 2025) non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), issuing a total of 7,700,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,850,000 (the "Offering"). The offering was originally anticipated to raise up to $3.5-million. However, due to significant excess demand from subscribers, the Company exercised a 10% over-allotment, as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit consists of one common share of Pantera and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of C$0.75 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Jay Roberge, CEO and Chairman of Pantera Silver Corp., commented:

"We sincerely thank our shareholders-both new and existing-for their confidence and participation in this oversubscribed financing. This strong response reflects growing recognition of Pantera's opportunity to make a significant silver discovery. With a fortified treasury, an experienced technical team, and strong local partnerships, we are well-positioned to advance our exploration programs aggressively and responsibly. Our focus remains on creating meaningful value for shareholders while delivering tangible real benefits to the communities and environments in which we operate."

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company will pay cash finder's fees totaling C$9,000.00 to arm's length finders.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month plus one-day statutory hold period, expiring on February 17, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There are no material facts or changes regarding the Company that have not been generally disclosed.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of silver-dominant projects through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and experienced local and technical teams. The Company actively pursues high-quality, unencumbered assets through research, staking, and strategic acquisition. Pantera is committed to responsible resource development that fosters local prosperity, environmental stewardship, and the supply of raw materials critical to the transition toward a low-carbon, sustainable economy.

