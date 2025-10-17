Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Acceleware Ltd. (TSXV: AXE) ("Acceleware" or the "Company") announced today that Geoff Clark, Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, on Saturday, October 18th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

"If you're investing in energy - or thinking about it - you need to be in the room," says Josef Schachter, conference host and a 40-year investment veteran. "This is your chance to meet the executives behind the companies you own or want to own - and ask them questions in person."

"Energy companies want to see technologies that can meaningfully improve recovery and reduce costs," said Geoff Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Acceleware. "Our RF XL 2.0 system does exactly that, and this event is a great opportunity to connect with investors and share how we can unlock more barrels faster."

Presentation Details

Event: 2025 Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

Speaker: Geoff Clark, CEO, Acceleware

Time & Track: Sat, Oct. 18, 10:30-11:00 AM - Room 5

About Acceleware Ltd.

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic heating company with cutting-edge RF power-to-heat solutions for large industrial applications. The Company's technologies provide an opportunity to electrify and decarbonize industrial process heat applications while reducing costs.

The Company is working to use its patented and field proven Clean Tech Inverter to materially improve the efficiency of amine regeneration, and has partnered with a consortium of world-class potash partners seeking to decarbonize drying of potash ore and other critical minerals. Acceleware is actively developing other process heat applications and partnerships for RF heating.

Acceleware's RF XL is a patented low-cost, low-carbon RF thermal enhanced oil production technology for heavy oil that is materially different from any enhanced recovery technique used today.

Acceleware is a public company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "AXE".

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, this conference will give you a clear, actionable view of the opportunities in Canada's energy sector during the early stages of a powerful new bull market.

