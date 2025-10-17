Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Impact Development Group Inc. (TSXV: IMPT) ("Impact", "IDG" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update to its shareholders on the impact of the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada as a result of the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "Postal Strike") as it relates to the requirements to send proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting"). The Company may rely on the CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 Temporary Exemption from Requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (the "Order") which provides temporary relief from the requirement for companies to deliver proxy-related materials for annual meetings.

The Meeting is to be held November 14, 2025 at 10:00am ET at the offices of Cozen O'Connor LLP (40 Temperance Street, Suite 2700, Toronto, ON M5H 0B4). On October 10, 2025, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced that the union was moving from a full, national strike to rotating strikes (the "Rotating Strikes"). While the Company will make all efforts to attend to the mailing when possible during the Rotating Strikes, shareholders are reminded that there is uncertainty and instability in the postal service and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has no service guarantees at this time.

The Company's Meeting Materials, comprising of the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Management Information Circular, the Form of Proxy, the Form of Voting Information Form and Financial Statements Request Form, are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. and on the Company's website at https://investors-ihcpanama.com/news-events.html. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned websites, or may contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. from Monday to Friday, at 1-800-517-4553 or email shareholders@odysseytrust.com to request copies of the Meeting Materials or voting control numbers for voting online at https://vote.odysseytrust.com. Objecting beneficial shareholders should contact their broker to request their voting instruction forms, voting control numbers and instructions for voting. In the event that the Postal Strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials to its shareholders in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.

As set out in the Meeting Materials, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve the following resolutions: (i) set the number of directors; (ii) election of directors for the ensuing year; (iii) appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (iv) approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials under the Order.

Change of Auditor

The Company also announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Horizon Assurance LLP (the "Successor Auditor" or "Horizon"), effective October 1, 2025. The change in auditors was approved by the Company's Board of Directors to better align audit and advisory services with the Company's growth strategy and evolving operations.

The appointment of Horizon will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Meeting.

The Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, did not contain any modifications or reservations, and there are no reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") in connection with their audits through the date of change.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor along with the required letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor on SEDAR+.

About Impact

Impact is a Panamanian based real estate developer that provides affordable housing solutions to Panama's growing middle-class supported by a longstanding subsidized government program. The vision of IDG is effectuated by a vertically integrated model which coordinates all services necessary to develop high-quality residential and commercial buildings, including land acquisition, financing, architectural, engineering, off-site manufacturing, general contracting, property management, and administration.

