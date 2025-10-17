

EQS Newswire / 17/10/2025 / 11:05 UTC+8

Denver, Colorado - October 17, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - YES Brands, a youth enrichment sports platform with family values at heart, announced today its support for Team USA during the International Ski Mountaineering Federation's Ski Mountaineering World Cup, taking place December 6-7, 2025 at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah. The event, which opens the 2025-2026 World Cup season, is the first time an ISMF World Cup will be hosted in the United States and serves as the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for ski mountaineering's Olympic debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. YES Brands' logo will be featured on Team USA jerseys throughout the competition. The company's sponsorship underscores its mission to foster youth development and advance the Olympic sports movement nationally. YES Brands CEO Chris Chang said, "Ski mountaineering's inclusion in the Olympics is a testament to the dedication and skill of these athletes. We're proud to support Team USA and help inspire our nation's youth to pursue excellence in sport and in life." The 2025 event is made possible due to the leadership of USA Skimo, the national governing body for ski mountaineering in the United States. Michael Paulus, who serves as vice president of USA Skimo and whose family office PCM Growth backs YES Brands, has played a key role in the organization's expansion and in bringing international events like the World Cup to American athletes and audiences. Under the stewardship of Paulus and USA Skimo's board, the organization continues to foster the sport's growth, develop Olympic pathways for U.S. athletes, and promote youth participation throughout the country. Ski mountaineering, often referred to as "skimo," is experiencing significant growth in youth and collegiate participation as well as national team expansion. The sport's inclusion in the 2026 Winter Olympics has accelerated interest among young athletes nationwide. YES Brands' involvement creates meaningful opportunities for aspiring athletes and supports its commitment to youth empowerment through rigorous, character-driven sport. Founded by parents with decades of experience building industry-leading consumer businesses, YES Brands partners with growth-minded and people-centric entrepreneurs to deliver exceptional youth sports experiences. The company's support of Team USA at this historic World Cup event demonstrates its dedication to showcasing sport at the highest level and inspiring the next generation of athletes. Chang added, "By supporting Team USA's journey, YES Brands is investing in the future-empowering a generation to reach new heights." For more information, visit the Salt Lake City Skimo World Cup website . About YES Brands YES Brands is a national youth enrichment sports company committed to cultivating character, resilience, and community through innovative athletic programming. Backed by Michael Paulus' family office PCM Growth, and with family values at heart, YES Brands provides long-term partnership and support to entrepreneurs building exceptional youth sports businesses across the country. Contact Information Brand: YES Brands Contact Name: Media Team Contact Email: info@yesbrands.com Website: https://www.yesbrands.com/ 17/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



