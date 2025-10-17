AM FRESH Group: AMFRESH Group Acquires 100% of TERRAMARA FRESH in Mexico, Strengthening Its Pacific Rim Farming Expansion

Advanced Genetics and Farming driving the Next Generation of Table Grapes, Blueberries, and Cherries

MADRID, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After several years of productive collaboration and shared success, AMFRESH Group and RIOBLANCO have formalized an amicable agreement under which AMFRESH has acquired 100% ownership of TERRAMARA FRESH, reinforcing its farming expansion across the Pacific Rim triangle encompassing the United States, Mexico, and Peru.

This milestone reflects the natural evolution of both organizations and their aligned strategic vision, celebrating a partnership built on trust, innovation, and a shared purpose to deliver high-quality varietal offerings to retail partners.

With over 600 hectares of premium farming investment across two major production areas in Mexico, the acquisition strengthens AMFRESH's Pacific Rim operations, expanding its capacity to deliver innovation, quality, and consistency to leading North American and Pacific retailers. The farming operations will focus on advanced patented table grape varieties and an expanding portfolio of low-chill cherries and next-generation blueberries, all part of a Snackable Superfruit platform designed for superior taste, resilience, and nutrition.

Rooted in mutual trust and collaboration, the transaction reflects the strength and shared vision that have defined AMFRESH and RIOBLANCO since their 2022 joint venture. "Our partnership with RIOBLANCO has been guided by a common purpose and belief in innovation as a catalyst for growth," states Alvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH Group. "This next step unlocks significant farming expansion in Mexico, enabling us to extend production windows and meet the growing global demand for high-flavored, disease-resistant, and high-antioxidant varieties across our table grape, cherry, and blueberry platforms. It embodies our long-term vision to elevate the future of fresh through advanced genetics, precision farming, and lasting partnerships across the Pacific Rim."

Through this acquisition, AMFRESH continues to plan and plant the future of fresh, expanding its global farming footprint and reinforcing its leadership across Genetics, Farming, and Retail Services. This integration accelerates the Group's mission to deliver sustainable, premium, and health-forward fresh goods, strengthening its partnerships and supply resilience for global retailers.

About AMFRESH Group:

AMFRESH Group is a global fresh food company focused on spearheading varietal innovation, agriscience and biotechnology, extensive farming, and global commercialization of Citrus, Table Grapes, Cherries, Tropical & Superfoods, Berries, Apples, Pears, Freshly Squeezed Juices, and Flowers at scale. Equipped with over 90 years of expertise, AMFRESH Group is privately held, present in over 60 countries, and employs 12,000 individuals with a passion and commitment to innovate. Operating as an end-to-end vertically integrated model, AMFRESH serves the world's top retailers, consistently delivering fresh, sustainable, and innovative FRESH goods that shape the future of food. For more information, please visit www.amfresh.com

For further information, please contact: Patricia Sagarminaga, Global Director Marketing & Communications, AMFRESH Group | patricia.sagarminaga@amfresh.com