Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - ExcelMindCyber Institute has announced a new professional development initiative aimed at closing the global cybersecurity talent gap by training non-technical professionals to perform structured security assessments. The initiative responds to a growing industry need for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities in business operations.

ExcelMindCyber Institute Launches Program Enabling Business Professionals to Lead Security Assessments

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, the average cost of a data breach has reached $4.45 million. At the same time, industry reports highlight 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions worldwide. ExcelMindCyber's program focuses on re-skilling business professionals to address this shortfall through framework-based assessments aligned with standards published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Framework-Driven Training for Business-Focused Security

The new training model leverages the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to help professionals without technical backgrounds evaluate organizational risk. The curriculum translates technical security controls into business-oriented processes, making cybersecurity assessment accessible to compliance officers, auditors, and operations managers.

"Many organizations rely heavily on consultants or IT teams for security audits, but this model isn't sustainable," said Tolulope Michael, Chief Visionary Officer at ExcelMindCyber Institute. "Our program helps companies identify and address security gaps internally, using business processes that are already familiar to their staff."

Participants learn to conduct risk-based assessments, evaluate compliance posture, and prioritize remediation efforts based on operational and regulatory impacts rather than purely technical severity. The approach ensures consistent reporting standards and provides immediate visibility into emerging risks.

Bridging the Cybersecurity Skills Divide

Mid-sized organizations often face barriers to hiring full-time cybersecurity experts or engaging external consultants. ExcelMindCyber's framework-based program offers an alternative that reduces assessment costs while increasing operational awareness.

Market Trends Supporting Business-Led Security Assessments

The rise of business-led cybersecurity is reshaping how organizations manage risk. Certification bodies now offer governance-focused credentials that validate security oversight skills without requiring technical expertise. Similarly, universities and business schools have begun integrating cybersecurity management courses into their curricula to meet workforce demand.

ExcelMindCyber's program builds on these developments, offering flexible online modules that focus on three pillars: framework literacy, business risk evaluation, and operational assessment techniques. The initiative aligns with both ISO 27001 principles and NIST's 108 subcategories of security controls.

Real-World Impact and Implementation

Graduates of the program are equipped to identify vulnerabilities that traditional technical scans might overlook, such as undocumented data flows or policy inconsistencies. The methodology emphasizes continuous assessment cycles over annual reviews, enabling faster detection and remediation of governance-related issues.

Organizations adopting the program report measurable improvements in audit preparedness and cross-departmental collaboration. Early participants also note enhanced communication between technical teams and business management, resulting in more integrated security practices across functions.

Building Capacity for the Future

ExcelMindCyber Institute plans to expand the initiative globally through partnerships with universities and industry associations. Upcoming program iterations will include advanced modules for risk quantification, control evaluation, and audit readiness tailored for specific sectors such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

"The future of cybersecurity depends on collaboration between technical experts and business professionals," Michael added. "Our goal is to make cybersecurity a shared responsibility rather than a specialized function."

The program is now open for enrollment through the institute's official website, with options for corporate partnerships and continuing education credits.

About ExcelMindCyber Institute

Founded in Chicago, Illinois, ExcelMindCyber Institute provides advanced professional training in cybersecurity, governance, and risk management. The institute specializes in developing workforce-ready programs for both technical and non-technical professionals, focusing on bridging the global skills gap through practical, framework-based learning.

