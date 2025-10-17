Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
17.10.2025 07:36 Uhr
Tronsmart Brings Three New Speakers to Russia, Redefining Lifestyle Audio

MOSCOW, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, an emerging force in global audio innovation, today announced the official launch of three new speakers in the Russian market: the Bang 2 party speaker, along with the T8 and T8 Mini portable speakers. With 90W output and up to 26 hours of playtime, Bang 2 delivers 25% more power and 15% longer playtime than typical models in its class. The launch reflects Tronsmart's long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality sound solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, design excellence, and lifestyle-driven usability.

Bang 2: Power-Packed Party Speaker for Dynamic Gatherings

At the center of this launch is the Bang 2 Party Speaker, the flagship model and the Gold winner of New York Product Design and MUSE Design Awards. Equipped with Tronsmart's patented SoundPulse® and TuneConn technologies, the Bang 2 delivers enhanced audio performance and seamless multi-speaker connectivity across varied environments, achieving an impressive 90W output in a compact design typically reserved for larger speakers. Unlike common 80W or 70W models that sacrifice portability for power, the Bang 2 delivers deeper, distortion-free bass and room-filling sound in a size convenient for carrying outdoors. This allows Russian users to enjoy a true party experience without the burden of heavy equipment.

Built for social gatherings of all sizes, the Bang 2 delivers 105dB of crystal-clear sound and up to 26 hours of continuous playtime. Its IPX6 waterproofing protects against unpredictable weather, making it reliable for parties at the beach, poolside, in the backyard, or on camping trips. Combined with a customizable EQ and dynamic light show via the Tronsmart app, the Bang 2 transforms any outdoor occasion into a vibrant event, helping Russian users enjoy immersive, high-quality sound wherever they go.

T8: Immersive 360° Outdoor Sound for Every Adventurer

Alongside the Bang 2, Tronsmart introduced the T8 Portable Speaker, an upgraded successor to the popular Tronsmart T7 that has already won recognition among Russian users. The T8 enhances the experience with 40W power, extended 18-hour playtime, and improved portability. Its 360° sound field, boosted by SoundPulse® Audio technology, delivers deeper bass and a wider soundstage, making it ideal for outdoor gatherings in parks or camping trips. With IPX7 waterproofing and smooth wheel control, it combines durability with easy, personalized use.

T8 Mini: Ultra-Portable Speaker Designed for On-the-Go Lifestyles

For those seeking compact versatility, the T8 Mini offers powerful 360° sound in a smaller form. Equipped with dual passive radiators, 20 hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and a built-in microphone, it is perfect for everyday scenarios from home use to on-the-go listening.

Tronsmart reinforces its leadership in audio innovation with over 20 international patents, securing proprietary acoustic tuning technologies that set it apart from competitors. Backed by more than 12 years of expertise, Tronsmart has expanded to 200+ markets and built a reputation as a trusted brand. In Russia, the brand has been recommended by well-known Russian tech media outlets such as 4PDA and 3DNews. Its products are available for purchase on major Russian online platforms, including DNS and OZON.

Tronsmart's philosophy is rooted in the belief that sound should be immersive, enjoyable, and accessible anytime, anywhere. Dedicated to advancing technology, the brand strives to bring emerging technology products to users across Russia. For more information, please visit Tronsmart Russia's official website at https://www.tronsmart.ru/ or follow Tronsmart at https://vk.com/tronsmartrussia.

To feel the thrill of next-level performance and design with Tronsmart's newest power trio: Bang 2, T8, and T8 Mini, visit https://www.dns-shop.ru/brand/tronsmart/ and get ready for the sound feast!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796975/Banner.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tronsmart-brings-three-new-speakers-to-russia-redefining-lifestyle-audio-302587184.html

