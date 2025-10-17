The National Measurement Laboratory, Government Chemist and MHRA three critical national functions of science and safety brought together in a purpose-designed laboratory facility for the first time

LGC Group, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and analytical solutions, today officially opened its new state-of-the-art National Laboratories facility in Guildford. This £20 million investment strengthens the UK's scientific infrastructure and signals long-term private sector commitment to the nation's research and innovation capability.

The new site brings together three critical functions of national science in a purpose-designed facility for the first time:

The National Measurement Laboratory (NML)

The Office of the Government Chemist (GC)

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA's) chemical laboratories

These laboratories deliver trusted measurement science that public health, product safety, and innovation rely on across the economy, ensuring that data and products are accurate, reliable, and internationally comparable, whether measuring the purity of medicines, verifying the authenticity of food, or monitoring environmental pollutants.

"In an era of global uncertainty, this facility is a clear signal that the UK is investing in the foundations of science," said Joydeep Goswami, President and CEO of LGC. "This investment demonstrates our long-term confidence in the UK's scientific infrastructure and its continued importance to the world. From this state-of-the-art site, our scientists will support scientific innovation and strengthen the trust that every test, therapy and product depends upon."

"Much of the science that we benefit from every day, from new medicines to high food safety standards, is underpinned by the work of the National Measurement Laboratory and the Government Chemist. This new lab will ensure our facilities are fit for future as new opportunities develop in areas like advanced therapeutics and engineering biology, helping to improve lives and grow our economy through new discoveries." said Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation, Research and Nuclear in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Located in The Priestley Building on the Surrey Research Park in Guildford, the new state-of-the-art, low-carbon laboratories connect national capability with a thriving innovation ecosystem of academia, the health service, and industry. This creates a national and global hub for measurement science that supports biological and chemical measurement research now and into the future.

Science in service of society

The National Laboratories deliver the measurement science, standards, and statutory functions that validate and drive innovation, whilst safeguarding the public.

Measurement science developed in Guildford will support breakthroughs in diagnostics, advanced therapeutics, antimicrobial resistance, food security, and sustainable manufacturing:

The reference measurement procedures produced by the National Measurement Laboratory keep global science in sync, allowing results generated in the UK to be trusted everywhere.

The Office of the Government Chemist provides independent referee analysis to resolve scientific disputes in the food and feed sectors, ensuring fair regulation and consumer protection.

The MHRA laboratories safeguard the quality of medicines and healthcare products, helping to ensure that what reaches patients is safe and effective.

These vital functions form the invisible infrastructure of science and regulation, giving confidence in the systems that protect and advance society.

"The laboratories here in Guildford bring together world-class expertise under one roof, strengthening our ability to support innovation in areas such as advanced therapeutics and diagnostics," said Lawrence Tallon, CEO MHRA. "Working alongside the National Measurement Laboratory and the Office of the Government Chemist will help align regulatory science with cutting-edge research, ensuring that patients and the public continue to benefit from the highest standards of safety and quality."

"The National Laboratories are unique in bringing together government, industry, and the broader scientific community to deliver national functions in the public interest," said Julian Braybrook, Government Chemist and Director of the National Laboratories. "This new facility is a platform for collaboration and innovation to help us tackle new measurement challenges, from antimicrobial resistance to cell therapies to engineering biology, whilst continuing to deliver the accurate and reliable measurement science that makes standardisation possible

Kelly Cleveland, Head of Real Estate and Investment at British Land, owner of The Priestley Building, said: "This new facility strengthens the scientific ecosystem at Surrey Research Park, and we're proud to support LGC's continued growth and impact in advancing public health, safety, and research excellence at The Priestley Building.

About LGC

LGC is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and analytical solutions. The company partners with customers to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Every day, its science helps to diagnose disease, treat illness, feed a growing population, and protect public health. LGC provides the components, standards, and services that underpin scientific discovery, enable better health outcomes, and safeguard the integrity of food, water, medicines, and the environment.

With operations in 14 countries and a heritage of more than 180 years, LGC's products and services are integral to public health and global sustainability. From supporting the accuracy of medical test results to verifying the safety of baby food, to helping scientists develop the next generation of medicines, LGC's solutions are trusted by customers in over 170 countries.

About the National Laboratories at LGC

The National Laboratories at LGC form a core part of the UK's national scientific infrastructure, supporting government, industry, and academia through independent chemical and biological measurement science.

Based at LGC's new facility in Guildford, the laboratories bring together three national roles on behalf of the UK government: the National Measurement Laboratory (NML), the Office of the Government Chemist (GC), and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Official Medicines Control and British Pharmacopoeia Laboratories

Their work underpins confidence in scientific data, regulation, and innovation, from validating diagnostic tests and medicines, to assuring food safety and environmental protection. Together, they help ensure that measurements made in the UK are accurate, consistent, and internationally comparable, supporting public health, fair trade, and scientific progress.

About the MHRA

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.

The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.

