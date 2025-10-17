Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
17.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Roma Intelligence & Administration Agency (RIAA): Roma Proclaim Sovereign Non-Territorial State in Haarlem

HAARLEM, Netherlands, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, representatives of Roma tribes have united diplomatically to establish their own Sovereign Non-Territorial Roma State. The signing of the Proclamation of Haarlem marks a historic moment of cultural recognition and political self-determination for millions of Roma worldwide.

Roma Intelligence & Administration Agency (RIAA) (PRNewsfoto/Roma Intelligence & Administration Agency (RIAA))

A People Without Land, With Their Own Voice

With this step, the Roma lay the foundation for a new era of representation and trust.
"We are a people with our own culture, language and history," says Aleksandar Gavrilovic, Chair of the Roma Intelligence & Administration Agency (RIAA) and initiator of the proclamation.
"After centuries of dispersion and exclusion, we are now organizing structurally to exercise the rights granted to us under international law. Not to separate ourselves, but to be visible as an equal partner within the global community."

Diplomacy, Identity and Technology

The new state is built on three pillars:
• Diplomatic representation through the Embassy of the United Roma Tribes
• Registration and protection of identity through the Roma Intelligence & Administration Agency (RIAA)
• Development of a digital and financial ecosystem

The proclamation was signed at Royal Joh. Enschedé in Haarlem, a company globally renowned for producing banknotes and passports.
"This location symbolizes legitimacy and trust," Gavrilovic explains.
"These same values will be reflected in our digital infrastructure, our future identity passports, and our financial instruments."

Towards International Recognition

Through the creation of this non-territorial state, the Roma aim to build a unified voice in international forums and diplomatic networks.
In the coming months, the RIAA will send hundreds of official letters to governments, royal houses, religious leaders and international institutions to share the proclamation and invite cooperation.

"True recognition begins when we recognize one another," says Gavrilovic.
"Let this day in Haarlem mark the beginning of a lasting movement of trust - in which the Roma take their place on the world stage of humanity."

O Del Ashunel Amen - God hears us.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798469/RIAA.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798470/RIAA_1.pdf
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798471/RIAA_2.pdf

Proclamatie van Haarlem

Proclamation of Haarlem

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roma-proclaim-sovereign-non-territorial-state-in-haarlem-302586736.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.