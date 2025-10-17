Anzeige
17.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Levoit to Showcase Advanced Air Purification Solutions at KSA Baby Expo 2025

The industry leader in indoor air quality will present its specialized ecosystem of products designed to create safer, healthier environments for families in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a core brand of VeSync, today announced its participation in the KSA Baby Expo 2025 at The Arena. The company will present its suite of smart air purifiers, designed to protect Saudi families from local pollutants like sandstorm dust, allergens, and VOCs, ensuring a healthier environment for children's development.

Levoit Participation in KSA Baby Expo

This expo debut highlights Levoit's commitment to the Saudi market, where indoor air quality is a paramount concern for parents. Featuring advanced HEPA filtration and smart sensors, Levoit products provide peace of mind by ensuring the air at home is clean and safe.

Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync, commented:
"A baby's health is a parent's greatest priority. Here, where the environment poses distinct challenges, clean indoor air is a necessity. Our expo goals are clear: to empower parents with technology for a home sanctuary, and to find distribution partners who share our vision. Together, we can build a healthier future for families and a thriving business for our partners."

Key Reasons to Visit Levoit:
For Parents & Families:

  • Live Demos: See how our purifiers instantly neutralize simulated local dust and allergens.
  • Nursery Sanctuary: Explore purifiers with ultra-quiet operation, night lights, and child-lock safety.

For Distributors & Partners:

  • High-Growth Market: Tap into the expanding demand for health and wellness appliances in the Kingdom.
  • Proven Brand: Partner with Levoit, renowned for quality, design, and consumer loyalty.
  • Full Support: Discover attractive partnership programs with marketing, training, and logistics assistance.

Media Contact
pr.gcc@vesync.com

Our Website
Levoit Middle East: https://levoit.ae

About VeSync:
Since the foundation in the United States in 2011, VeSync Group has been adhering to its mission and business philosophy "Build a Better Living!" since its establishment, and with "constant innovation, synchronized service of 'software, hardware, and content', providing families around the world with personalized and intelligent way of healthy life through deep interconnection with users" as its vision.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785439/KSA_Baby_Expo___Media_Release_KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/levoit-to-showcase-advanced-air-purification-solutions-at-ksa-baby-expo-2025-302571903.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
