17.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Julius Meinl Introduces Industrially Compostable Capsules to Award-Winning Organic Fairtrade Line at HostMilano

VIENNA, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium coffee brand Julius Meinl has expanded its double-certified The Originals Bio Fairtrade line for the hospitality sector with the launch of industrially compostable professional capsules. This latest addition builds on the award-winning range of beans and ground coffee, underscoring the company's commitment as a trusted partner to deliver top quality, exceptional flavour and sustainable coffee solutions across all serving occasions.

Julius Meinl's 100% industrially compostable professional coffee capsule

The Originals Bio Fairtrade Line
The capsule launch debuts with Danube Delight - one of three blends in the range - offering a rich, intense flavour where a dark chocolate base meets spicy notes of nutmeg.

Crafted with over 160 years of roasting expertise, The Originals Bio Fairtrade blends showcase true coffee craftsmanship. The award-winning line has quickly become a trusted choice for B2B customers seeking premium, ethically sourced organic coffee to offer guests exceptional quality while supporting a sustainable future for the industry.

Double certification guarantees farmers a stable minimum price plus a Fairtrade Premium and Organic Differential, which cooperatives reinvest in their communities, infrastructure and sustainability projects.

Industrially Compostable Certification
"At Julius Meinl, we wanted to go beyond the traditional idea of 'bean to cup' and take a meaningful step towards closing the loop for capsule-based coffee experiences," said Lazar Glasnovic, Head of Field Quality. "Our goal was to create a capsule that not only delivers the exceptional flavour our brand is known for, but also represents a sustainable choice for our customers and the environment."

Industrial composting efficiently breaks down organic material in a controlled environment, producing nutrient-rich compost that improves soil health, boosts fertility and enhances water retention. In contrast, the anaerobic conditions of landfills prevent proper decomposition of organic waste and instead generate methane - a greenhouse gas 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Capsule Design
The capsules were developed in partnership with Gualapack and FLO and are compatible with Lavazza Blue® systems and contain 11.1 grams of coffee.

The lid combines paper, a metallised cellulose-based layer and a PLA sealing layer - an innovative blend of materials that provides high barrier protection and excellent dispensing performance, rigorously tested against standard designs.

The capsule body combines C-PLA, a plant-based bioplastic with a significantly lower environmental footprint than traditional plastics, and PVOH, recognised for its outstanding oxygen barrier properties.

The design has been thoroughly assessed for composting performance and is certified industrially compostable with the OK compost INDUSTRIAL certificate by TÜV AUSTRIA, an independent, leading international testing and certification company active in more than 30 countries.

Professional Quality, Capsule Convenience
The Julius Meinl Professional Capsules range brings barista-quality coffee experiences to hotels, offices and restaurants through reliable, easy-to-use technology. Each capsule contains an increased amount of coffee to ensure a richer aroma and fuller taste, delivering professional coffee house quality at the push of a button.

With both classic and now industrially compostable options, the range allows partners to offer guests exceptional coffee with ease and consistency. The capsules are available with a newly developed machine range, expertly calibrated for a precise, full extraction for uncompromised coffee experiences at the push of a button.

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Julius Meinl coffees and teas are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, as well as a growing number of retail outlets.

Julius Meinl | For Business | Professional Capsules

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798419/Julius_Meinl.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388574/Julius_Meinl_Logo.jpg

Julius Meinl Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/julius-meinl-introduces-industrially-compostable-capsules-to-award-winning-organic-fairtrade-line-at-hostmilano-302586515.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
