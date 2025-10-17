Capital for Colleagues Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
17 October 2025
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
APPOINTMENT OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Capital for Colleagues plc
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
