Distinguished Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

Cinemo, a global leader and highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products, today announced that CARS Connect Direct has been named "Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year" in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies and technologies transforming the automotive industry.

"It's an honor to be recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough for our ongoing efforts to bring the user experience of AAOS-based infotainment systems to the next level and to redefine in-car engagement with our innovations," said Abe Silhan, Director Portfolio Management at Cinemo.

Cinemo CARS Connect Direct lets passengers instantly connect their personal devices to the car's infotainment system in just one QR scan. This zero-effort onboarding and seamless pairing unlocks rich interactive in-car experiences, including multiplayer gaming, co-navigation, music and climate control, video calls, screen mirroring, and more all directly from the passenger's own device, without downloading an app.

The annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence and innovation across the automotive and transportation technology landscape, spanning categories such as autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, telematics, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.

"The smartphone has become an essential part of the modern vehicle experience," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director at AutoTech Breakthrough. "With CARS Connect Direct, Cinemo transforms infotainment making onboarding easy and turning every drive into an engaging entertainment experience by leveraging personal devices. It enhances safety by minimizing driver distraction and relieves OEMs of the need to develop standalone apps. We're thrilled to honor Cinemo with the 'Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year' award for redefining how drivers and passengers enjoy connected in-car experiences."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 350+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

