Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Lang & Schwarz
17.10.25 | 09:48
0,053 Euro
-100,00 % -0,053
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0480,05809:48
Dow Jones News
17.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
193 Leser
Petrofac Limited: Restructuring Update

DJ Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 
17-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
17 October 2025 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
  
 
RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 
  
 
Further to its announcement on 1 October 2025, in which the Company advised it was advancing more than one route to 
implement the Restructuring, it today confirms that the Restructuring will result in no residual value being retained 
by existing shareholders. 
 
The Company remains focused on completing the Restructuring in the shortest possible time and by the end of November 
2025. It has made very good progress towards implementation, and expects to shortly conclude a Lock Up Agreement in 
respect of the identified implementation route, which will support the Group's operational capability and ongoing 
delivery. 
 
The Group expects to share further detail in the coming days. 
 
ENDS 

For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 

David Boyd 
 
Investor Relations 
 
david.boyd@petrofac.com 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 

Teneo (for Petrofac) 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@teneo.com 

NOTES TO EDITORS 

Petrofac 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. 

Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending 
publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  405369 
EQS News ID:  2214582 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2214582&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
