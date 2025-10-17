DJ Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 17-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 October 2025 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION RESTRUCTURING UPDATE Further to its announcement on 1 October 2025, in which the Company advised it was advancing more than one route to implement the Restructuring, it today confirms that the Restructuring will result in no residual value being retained by existing shareholders. The Company remains focused on completing the Restructuring in the shortest possible time and by the end of November 2025. It has made very good progress towards implementation, and expects to shortly conclude a Lock Up Agreement in respect of the identified implementation route, which will support the Group's operational capability and ongoing delivery. The Group expects to share further detail in the coming days. ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 David Boyd Investor Relations david.boyd@petrofac.com Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo (for Petrofac) +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

