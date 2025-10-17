

EQS Newswire / 17/10/2025 / 14:38 UTC+8

(Shenzhen, China) The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) opened in Guangzhou, southern China's Guangdong province, bringing together exhibitors from around the world. Kinghood Group, a Fortune China 500 company providing supply chain solutions in the gold market, presented its latest innovations - "the Smart Gold Store International Edition 2.0" and "the C2M Online Customization Platform for Gold and Jewelry", demonstrating China's progress in intelligent manufacturing, smart retail, and sustainable development within the gold industry. Amid the global shift toward digital transformation in the gold sector, Kinghood's Smart Gold Store introduces end-to-end intelligent solutions to enhance the retail and recycling experience. Integrating AI-based visual recognition, IoT monitoring, and big data analytics, the system automates the full process from gold identification and testing to recycling and sales, achieving higher precision, efficiency, and transparency. The International Edition 2.0 follows the principles of international standards, localized deployment, and customized services, offering upgrades in hardware performance, system integration, and user experience. The Smart Gold Store builds a closed-loop model combining intelligent recycling, smart retail, and on-demand customization. On the recycling side, the system features an automated terminal that completes weighing, testing, smelting, and payment in one process. In retail, consumers can access small-denomination gold products with pricing that closely tracks international market rates and transparent processing fees. For customization, the C2M (Customer-to-Manufacturer) platform allows users to participate in design and monitor production progress in real time, providing a more personalized experience. Developed with proprietary hardware and core algorithms, Kinghood's Smart Gold Store is adaptable to different global markets. The modular hardware design supports flexible installation across diverse retail settings, while the system's algorithms synchronize with international gold prices to ensure fair pricing and accurate testing. To address common challenges in overseas markets such as limited recycling channels, purchase barriers, and non-transparent pricing, the platform supports multi-currency payments, regional pricing, and multilingual language services to improve accessibility and user experience. Kinghood's C2M Online Customization Platform received the 2025 JWA "Technology for a Sustainable Future" Award, making it the only company in the industry to receive this recognition. The award underscores China's growing role in advancing sustainable technology within the global gold sector. According to a report by the World Gold Council, China's gold consumption remains substantial, and its existing stock presents significant long-term potential. In particular, ongoing policies promoting the circular economy are expected to further expand opportunities in the gold recycling market. During the fair, Kinghood's Smart Gold Store attracted buyers from nearly 50 countries and regions, including Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Its modular design enables quick deployment across various retail formats and supports cross-border operations through cloud-based management. At this year's Canton Fair, Kinghood not only showcased its latest solutions but also engaged in in-depth discussions with international buyers to explore future cooperation opportunities. Looking ahead, the company plans to further enhance its Smart Gold Store system and C2M platform, contributing to the digitalization, globalization, and sustainability of the gold and jewelry industry. Media contact Company:Shenzhen Kindhood Holdings Group Email: liying_wang@jinyafu.com Website: https://www.jinyafu.com/ Contact Person: Wangliying 17/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

