Smart Data. Smarter Life: HIKSEMI Unveils AI-Powered Storage Innovations at GITEX 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI, a global provider of professional data storage solutions, showcased its vision for the intelligent storage era at GITEX 2025 under the theme "Smart Data. Smarter Life." The company introduced next-generation storage products designed to help users harness data in the AI-driven world.

A highlight was the debut of HIKSEMI's mascot, Semi the Elephant, at the booth. Dressed in HIKSEMI's colors, the cheerful elephant greeted visitors, posed for photos and engaged in playful interactions. It drew crowds and spread joy. Semi's presence reflected HIKSEMI's mission to make smart technology accessible and human-centered.

Storage is no longer just about capacity. It is about intelligence and speed. HIKSEMI's NAS R1 offers up to 100TB of storage, a full-color touchscreen and Docker support. It enables AI-powered photo and video backup, smart media organization and home automation. Ideal for households and small teams, it supports private cloud and AI data processing for a simplified digital life.

For gamers and creators, HIKSEMI delivers extreme performance. Future Series PCIe 5.0 SSDs and RGB DDR5 offer lightning-fast speeds and ultra-low latency. They reduce game load times and accelerate workflows in video editing, 3D rendering and generative art. New portable SSDs provide rugged, high-speed storage for creators on the go. They ensure reliable handling of large AI files.

In smart mobility, HIKSEMI's compact USB drives and AEC-Q100 qualified eMMC solutions meet the demands of connected vehicles and IoT devices. They ensure stable performance in infotainment and ADAS systems under extreme conditions.

For industrial and enterprise use, HIKSEMI leads with rugged storage cards and data center-grade SSDs. These feature high endurance, low power and AES-256 encryption. They are ideal for AI training, cloud computing, surveillance and industrial automation in harsh environments.

"AI is redefining hardware across the ecosystem," said Mr. Oliver, Regional Director for Middle East & Africa at HIKSEMI. "We believe smart data is the foundation of a smarter life. Our mission is to build intelligent, reliable, and purpose-built storage for real-world needs."

With strong R&D and vertical integration, HIKSEMI is shaping the future of storage. The goal is not just to store data. It is to enable intelligence, creativity and progress.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798952/PR_1920x1080.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-data-smarter-life-hiksemi-unveils-ai-powered-storage-innovations-at-gitex-2025-302587360.html