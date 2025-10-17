The latest report from the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) highlights that 2024 was another record year for solar installations but large overcapacities of solar cell, module and wafer manufacturing continued.The global solar market set yearly records for solar installations, solar module production and solar module manufacturing capacity in 2024, according to the IEA-PVPS Trends in PV Applications 2025 report. The report highlights that between 553 GW and 601 GW of solar was added worldwide last year, taking cumulative capacity past 2,260 GW. Around ...

