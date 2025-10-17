SIMAGIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED: SIMAGIC at SimRacing Expo 2025: A Triple Reveal

SIMAGIC Showcases Next-Generation Simulation at SimRacing Expo 2025

October 17-19, 2025 | Hall 3, Booth BC6 | Messe Dortmund, Germany

DORTMUND, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMAGIC, a global leader in high-performance sim racing hardware, is set to make a major impact at SimRacing Expo 2025 with its most comprehensive showcase to date. From October 17-19, visitors can explore cutting-edge products, take part in on-site competitions, and meet some of the most recognized creators in the sim racing community.

A Showcase of Innovation

At the heart of the booth, SIMAGIC will unveil its latest technologies - including the P700 Pedals, EVO Ultra Wheelbase, and the Zeus Formula Steering Wheel. Each product embodies the brand's pursuit of realism, precision, and modular versatility, offering racers an unprecedented level of control and immersion.

Special Guests: Super GT and Jackzer

Fans will have the chance to meet two of the scene's most influential voices.

Super GT (Steve) - Known globally for his blend of humor, high-level racing, and real-world competition in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), he brings unique insights into the connection between simulation and motorsport.

Jackzer - Recognized for his authenticity and engaging approach to iRacing content, Jack's focus on sim racing psychology and driver mindset adds a refreshing new perspective for enthusiasts.

Time Attack Challenge: Race. Compete. Win.

Visitors can test their skill behind the wheel in the SIMAGIC Time Attack Challenge. The fastest laps of the weekend will earn exclusive SIMAGIC prizes, with a live leaderboard tracking every contender throughout the event.

Live Content & Interactive Experiences

The excitement doesn't stop at the booth. Portions of the event will be streamed live, featuring behind-the-scenes moments, commentary, and guest appearances from creators and SIMAGIC engineers.

Join the Experience

Whether you're a competitive racer, content creator, or first-time visitor, Hall 3, Booth BC6 is the destination for anyone passionate about sim racing innovation. Experience the technology shaping the future of virtual motorsport - only with SIMAGIC.

Keep Racing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798061/1015.jpg

