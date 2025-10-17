FreedomPay Recognised for AI Innovation at the Fintech Marketing Global Awards

London, UK, Oct. 17, 2025, the global leader in Next Level Commerce technologies, was highly commended at the annual Fintech Marketing Global Awards in the "Best Use of AI" category. This new award category recognises FreedomPay's innovative use of AI to significantly scale its content marketing production and drive business growth.

The ceremony, presented by the Fintech Marketing Community, celebrates the leading marketing teams from global fintech brands across several categories. This commendation for Best Use of AI acknowledges FreedomPay's strategic implementation of AI content marketing tools, which resulted in a 400% increase in production efficiency. This achievement powered substantial business growth and maximised the company's reach across new and existing channels, solidifying its position as an industry innovator.

"We are honoured to be highly commended for the Best Use of AI at the Fintech Global Marketing Awards," said Liesl Smith, SVP Global Marketing at FreedomPay. "The team set out to elevate our content efforts using AI, and the outcomes surpassed all expectations. This title is a testament to our commitment in leveraging technology to deliver exceptional results."

A major part of the team's strategy involved leveraging AI content marketing tools to refine and enhance the supporting materials for key reports published in collaboration with partners Dynatrace and Verifone, both joining FreedomPay at the ceremony. This collaborative approach highlights FreedomPay's dedication to fostering strong partnerships that drive mutual growth and innovation within the fintech ecosystem.

As a global leader in payment technology, FreedomPay is also celebrated for technological innovation in all areas of the business. The company continues to lead the payments industry, consistently pushing boundaries to deliver the Next Level Commerce solutions that meet the evolving needs of merchants and consumers worldwide. This award underscores FreedomPay's role not just as a payments leader, but as a technology pioneer shaping the future of commerce.

ABOUT FREEDOMPAY

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce-transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionise every point of interaction-whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets-not chase them. www.freedompay.com

Jennifer Tayebi Burson for FreedomPay +1 734 395 0780 jennifer.tayebi@bursonglobal.com