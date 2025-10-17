Anzeige
17.10.2025
Organizing Committee of the World Maritime Equipment Conference: World Maritime Equipment Conference 2025 Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 16 October, the World Maritime Equipment Conference 2025, hosted by the People's Government of Fujian Province, officially opened in Fuzhou, the capital city of Fujian Province.

World Maritime Equipment Conference 2025 Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With the annual theme "Setting Sail for Greener Development", the conference features major activities including the Opening Ceremony, the Fujian Marine Economy Industry Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference, the Review and Outlook on Fujian's Efforts to Accelerate the Building of National Marine Economy Demonstration Zones, the Maritime Equipment Conference Forum (Main Forum), and the Maritime Innovation "Five-Chain Integration" Promotion Event, along with 13 sub-forums. The agenda focuses on fields such as natural sciences, marine economy, industrial innovation, and the application of scientific and technological achievements. The conference will run until 19 October.

Held concurrently, the 3rd China Maritime Equipment Expo 2025 has set up 12 specialized exhibition zones. Enterprises from 25 countries and regions are participating, with the Netherlands serving as the Guest of Honor.

For the first time, the conference has introduced the Maritime Innovation "Five-Chain Integration" Promotion Event, inviting participation from more upstream and downstream enterprises, research institutions, and professional service organizations across the global industrial chain. In parallel, an "Industry-Research Integration" event has been organized to facilitate the application of scientific and technological achievements, fostering a collaborative and mutually beneficial ecosystem within the marine equipment industry.

Concurrent events will also include the 3rd China Maritime Equipment Expo 2025, the 2025 International Maritime Organization Seminar on Sustainable Maritime Innovation, the 2025 Fuzhou International Sailing Regatta, and the Marine Industry Integrated Innovation Competition.

Since its inaugural session in 2023, the World Maritime Equipment Conference has achieved investment and trade agreements exceeding 300 billion yuan, effectively driving the dual empowerment of industrial and ecological chains.

Source: Organizing Committee of the World Maritime Equipment Conference



Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558

