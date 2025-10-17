Germany installed 920 MW of solar in September, bringing its cumulative PV capacity to more than 112 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 92 MW of new PV capacity in September, according to the latest preliminary figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,936 MW in August 2025 and 960 MW in September 2024. The newly installed capacity in September dropped by more than half compared with the previous month, as significantly fewer solar parks came online. According to the Federal Network Agency, 86 newly registered ground-mounted photovoltaic systems ...

