As biodiversity metrics enter renewable energy credit schemes, developers and corporate buyers are turning to certified pollinator-friendly solar sites to enhance project value and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.From pv magazine USA Solar developers nationwide are looking to make their projects more pollinator-friendly in hopes of increasing site values, meeting sustainability goals and promoting biodiversity. Yet, that can be a difficult metric to quantify. Some states have created pollinator-friendly scorecards that lay out a set of criteria that must be met in order for ...

