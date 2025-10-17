Anzeige
17.10.2025
Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Expands European Footprint with Invisible Mandibular Repositioning Technology at ASAO Vienna 2025

VIENNA, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a global leader in digital orthodontic solutions and clear aligner therapy, showcased its latest clinical and technological advancements at the Austrian Society for Aligner Orthodontics (ASAO) Congress 2025, held in Vienna on October 10-11.

As part of its ongoing expansion across Europe, Smartee presented its GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology, highlighting its innovative approach to malocclusion correction through functional mandibular repositioning and adaptive condylar remodeling, which minimizes the need for surgery or extractions. The company's participation underscored its strategic focus on strengthening its presence in Austria and Central Europe, where patient demand for aesthetic orthodontic solutions continues to grow.

Clinical Recognition: GS Technology in Austrian Practice

One of the highlights of the congress was a keynote lecture by Dr. Thomas Felkai, a respected orthodontist and one of Austria's early adopters of Smartee GS mandibular Repositioning Technology. Drawing from his clinical experience, Dr. Felkai shared how this innovative protocol provides a new approach to malocclusion treatment by advancing mandible at the first phase of treatment and establishing occlusal contact more efficiently at the second phase of treatment, enabling clinicians to manage Class II malocclusion with greater predictability.

"I was seeking new solutions for well-known challenges. With Smartee GS, I found systems that are unique, effective, and supported by a responsive and competent team," said Dr. Felkai. "Especially for children and teens, Smartee's S8 and S11 solutions set the brand apart. With continued investment in education, Smartee can play a major role in advancing orthodontics in Austria."

Dr. Felkai also noted that Austria's orthodontic market is experiencing steady growth in clear aligner adoption-driven by rising patient demand for both aesthetic and comfort-creating opportunities for innovative invisible orthodontic solutions.

Strengthening Europe's Digital Orthodontic Ecosystem

Building on its strong European presence, particularly in Spain, France and Italy, Smartee sees Austria as a strategic gateway to Central Europe. The company plans to expand local training programs and academic collaborations, empowering clinicians to integrate GS Technology into their clinical practice.

"Our vision is to empower more orthodontists worldwide to deepen their understanding of this transformative technology and apply it effectively in clinical practice-so that more patients can benefit from its non-surgical and evidence-based outcomes," said Garie Chou, Head of Smartee International Business. "Austria marks another step forward in Smartee's European journey."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-expands-european-footprint-with-invisible-mandibular-repositioning-technology-at-asao-vienna-2025-302587391.html

