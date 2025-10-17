Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
17.10.2025 10:00 Uhr
KFin Technologies Limited: KFin Technologies acquires 51% controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services for USD 35 million, expanding into the global fund administration industry

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech") (BSE: 543720) (NSE: KFINTECH), a leading provider of investor and issuer solutions, has completed the acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Ascent") for USD 34.68 million, becoming its sole promoter.

Together as a group, Ascent and KFintech's global fund administration AUA now stands at over US$340 billion.

Ascent, among the fastest-growing global fund administrators, recorded US$17.5 million revenue for the financial year ending July 31, 2025, with a 3-year CAGR of 33%.

This acquisition marks a major step in KFintech's global expansion, strengthening its position as a technology-driven financial infrastructure company. Together as a group, Ascent and KFintech's global fund administration AUA now stands at over US$340 billion, enhancing its diversification across asset classes, geographies, and client segments. Ascent and KFintech now operate from over 230 offices in more than 15 countries worldwide, with over 6,700 global workforce including over 1,300 technology experts to drive technology transformation, process optimization, delivery resilience, and cost synergies across markets.

Mr. Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO of KFin Technologies, said,

"This acquisition marks a defining step in our evolution into a truly global financial infrastructure company. Ascent's strong international presence complements our technology and operational excellence. The acquisition lifts our international business contribution from 5% to over 16%, with a target to cross 25% in the near term."

Mr. Kaushal Mandalia, Co-founder and Group Executive Chairman, Ascent Fund Services, said,

"This partnership unites shared purpose, trust, and passion - a convergence of technology and domain expertise that will redefine fund administration across global markets. It reflects our belief that when two great organizations align in values and vision, the outcome is not addition but amplification - of opportunities, capabilities, and impact. Together, Ascent and KFintech will continue to innovate, empower clients, and set new benchmarks for excellence in fund services worldwide."

Mr. Jaideep Mukhariya, Co-founder and Group CEO, added,

"This partnership represents a strategic, transformative step in strengthening our position within the industry. The integration strengthens our capabilities to serve clients, expand into new markets, and lead in an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape."

Mr. Samuel Chen, Co-founder and Group COO, said,

"This milestone sets the stage for a new era of growth, innovation and customer success. Together, we stand as a greater force in the market, better equipped to accelerate innovation, streamline operations and develop cutting-edge technologies."

Contact

Hanisha Vadlamani
hanisha.vadlamani@kfintech.com
+91-7330816464

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798968/KFintech_Ascent.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kfin-technologies-acquires-51-controlling-stake-in-ascent-fund-services-for-usd-35-million-expanding-into-the-global-fund-administration-industry-302587392.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
