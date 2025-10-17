AM Best will speak and exhibit at the European Captive Forum, which will be held 5-6 November 2025 in Luxembourg.

Mathilde Jakobsen, senior director, analytics, AM Best, will be speaking in a panel session, titled, "Cash Pooling Pros and Cons: Intra-Group Lending Across Borders," on Wednesday, 5 November. Jakobsen joined AM Best in 2008 and manages a team of financial analysts responsible for rating European insurers and reinsurers out of the rating agency's Amsterdam office.

Riccardo Ciccozzi, director, market development Europe, along with Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development, also will be attending the forum and will be available to conduct bilateral meetings and answer questions about Best's Credit Ratings and the credit rating process, Captive Insurance Information as well as other insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources that AM Best offers to insurance professionals. AM Best will exhibit at booth No. 604. To schedule a meeting with AM Best at the European Captive Forum, please contact Roisin Gallagher at roisin.gallagher@ambest.com or Riccardo Ciccozzi at riccardo.ciccozzi@ambest.com.

The European Captive Forum, which will be held at European Convention Centre, is the biggest event dedicated to captive insurance in Europe. For more information about the forum, click here.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. Learn more about Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best's rating approach to captive insurance companies at http://www.ambest.com/ratings.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

