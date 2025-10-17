SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Shines at GITEX, Leading the Future of Commerce with BIoT with AI, Commerce Future

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI, a global leader in Business Internet of Things (BIoT), showcased its innovations under the theme "BIoT with AI, Commerce Future" at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai. This marks Sunmi's ninth consecutive year participating in the event, where it unveiled its third-generation product lineup, including the all-new CPad business tablet and Flex 3 series, alongside digital commerce solutions developed with global ecosystem partners, attracting significant attention from visitors worldwide.

As Sunmi's strategic flagship product for 2025, SUNMI CPad became one of the most talked-about innovations at the exhibition, thanks to its outstanding performance and versatility across commercial scenarios. Since its launch in May 2025, CPad has been successfully deployed in global markets delivering exceptional efficiency for retail, F&B, finance, and other industries. Notably, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, a leading African financial institution, adopted SUNMI CPad PAY solution to enable a fully cashless banking experience, accelerating digital financial transformation in the Middle East and Africa. At the event, global partners explored collaboration opportunities while experiencing CPad's capabilities firsthand.

Alongside CPad, the Flex 3 impressed attendees with its modular design and all-in-one functionality, demonstrating Sunmi's breakthroughs in intelligent commercial devices that empower businesses of all sizes with flexible, high-performance digital tools.

Aligned with GITEX's "AI Everything" vision, Sunmi collaborated with industry leaders like Lumous and Ashburn to present two cutting-edge solutions: "Self-Service Hotel Check-In" and "Smart Financial Payment." These demonstrations highlighted how BIoT + AI can transform traditional industries by enhancing operational efficiency and customer experiences.

During the "SUNMI One Party" dinner event, Sunmi held strategic partnership authorization ceremonies with nearly 20 global collaborators. By deepening localized ecosystem cooperation, Sunmi continues to build a stronger "Global SUNMI Network", delivering tailored digital solutions to merchants worldwide.

Since its debut at GITEX in 2017, Sunmi has consistently introduced groundbreaking innovations at this premier global tech event. By 2025, Sunmi's solutions have reached over 200 countries and regions, supported by a network of 62,000+ ecosystem partners, providing mature digital solutions for retail, hospitality, finance, healthcare, and beyond.

"The integration of AI and BIoT is reshaping industries," said Zhang Bin, Head of SUNMI MEA. "Through GITEX, we aim to collaborate with our global ecosystem partners to create highly efficient, innovative business experiences and a truly interconnected world."

