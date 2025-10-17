Tritium Power Solutions Inc: Tritium Announces CEF UK as First Official Hardware Distributor in the United Kingdom

Partnership Accelerates EV Infrastructure Deployment with Advanced DC Fast Charging Solutions

COVENTRY, United Kingdom, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium, a global leader in DC fast charging technology, today announced an exclusive partnership with City Electrical Factors (CEF), the UK's leading multi-channel electrical distributor with over 390 branches, naming CEF as the first official hardware distributor of Tritium's EV charging solutions in the United Kingdom.

This strategic agreement establishes CEF as the primary channel for Tritium's industry-leading DC fast chargers across the UK market. The partnership leverages CEF's extensive distribution network and 70+ years of electrical expertise to expand access to Tritium's proven technology, already deployed in over 47 countries worldwide.

Comprehensive Solution Delivery Across the UK

The partnership makes Tritium products accessible to all EV contractors throughout the UK through CEF's network of 390+ branches, providing first-time distributor access to both hardware and spare parts. This comprehensive approach allows customers to source complete charging solutions as integrated packages, with coordinated delivery scheduling that eliminates the fragmented procurement processes of the past.

CEF's established logistics capabilities enable rapid deployment across the entire UK, with hardware and components typically delivered within 1-2 days. The partnership also provides customers with access to credit terms compared to direct purchasing, while ensuring first-hand availability of Tritium's latest technology.

Supporting UK's EV Future

The partnership supports the UK's transition to electric transportation by making Tritium's advanced DC fast charging technology more accessible through CEF's extensive distribution network. This accelerates the deployment of critical EV infrastructure, a requirement for growing electric vehicle adoption across the UK and Europe.

"CEF's extensive reach and customer relationships provide the perfect platform to deliver our proven charging solutions where they're needed most across the UK market," said Kevin Pugh, VP Sales EU, UK & Ireland at Tritium. "This partnership enables us to support the rapid deployment of EV infrastructure through one of the UK's most trusted electrical distributors."

"This partnership represents an exciting evolution for EV infrastructure deployment across the UK," said Mike Gadd, Director of Renewables at CEF UK. "We're excited to work with Tritium to remove barriers to EV adoption and make fast charging accessible to businesses and communities nationwide."

About the Companies

CEF: Established in 1951, CEF is the UK's leading multi-channel electrical distributor, supporting electricians and contractors with over 400 branches across UK & Ireland, a cutting-edge website and trade app. We offer 44,000+ products from over 300 market leading brands, alongside expert advice and a customer experience you can rely on. ?

Our free CPD-accredited TechTalks keep professionals up to date with industry regulations and trends. We're driven by sustainability, striving to be a leader in responsible business practices, with a global footprint spanning the UK, USA, Canada, Ireland, Spain, and Australia

Tritium: Founded in 2001, Tritium is a global leader in DC fast charging technology with proprietary power electronics IP and vertical integration capabilities. With over 21,000 chargers deployed in more than 50 countries and state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, Tritium combines proven engineering excellence with manufacturing scale. As part of the Exicom family, Tritium is positioned to lead the EV charging industry's next phase of growth and technological advancement.

Patricia Martinez media@tritiumev.com