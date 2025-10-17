ExlService Holdings, Inc.: EXL and Whitbread renew collaboration to transform finance operations and drive business value

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced the renewal of its collaboration with Whitbread, the UK's largest hospitality company. This renewed joint effort focuses on a data-led approach to transform Whitbread's finance and accounting operations.

EXL provides finance-shared services, optimizes financial operations, and delivers tailored solutions to meet Whitbread's unique needs. Whitbread owner of Premier Inn, the UK's market leading hotel brand collaborates closely with EXL to implement a comprehensive financial service suite that enhances operational efficiency and drives business value. This three-year renewal focuses on transformation aimed at delivering data-driven financial services, streamlining processes, and optimizing financial operations across Whitbread.

Whitbread seeks to improve overall financial agility, standardize processes, reduce manual efforts and lower operating expenses. To support these goals, EXL and Whitbread work together to build a strong, long-term, and collaborative relationship. This ensures that core processes operate continuously and efficiently, adapting to support the company's evolving business needs. Specifically, EXL helps Whitbread significantly reduce operating expenses, scale service lines quickly and reduce the time required for month-end finance operations.

"EXL supports Whitbread's growth by providing scalability to our processes and flexibility to support our change programs," says Iain Strachan, group finance director at Whitbread. "This flexibility, combined with the process insight and the team's dedication, makes EXL a key group partner."

"Our partnership with Whitbread exemplifies our commitment to delivering transformative finance-shared services," says Rahul Arora, senior vice president growth and strategy at EXL. "By tailoring our solutions to Whitbread's unique needs in the hospitality industry, we helped them optimize their financial operations and drive business value. Our success together is a testament to the power of a collaborative partnership. We are thrilled with our services' positive impact on Whitbread's efficiency and look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and excellence together."

Currently, EXL is collaborating with Whitbread to update legacy process flows by implementing solutions, analytical tools, and automation. The goal is to generate accurate data and efficient workflows that support the functionality of existing platforms and technologies.

For more information about EXL and its data-driven finance services, please visit here .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

