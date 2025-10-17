Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: A2AH7G | ISIN: FI4000198031
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 11:36
37,920 Euro
-20,37 % -9,700
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
17.10.2025 08:40 Uhr
Qt Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Qt Group lowers its outlook for 2025

Qt Group Plc, stock exchange release, October 17, 2025 at 9:40 am EEST

Qt Group Plc lowers its outlook for 2025. The change in Qt Group's customers' purchasing behavior caused by general economic uncertainty has significantly slowed revenue growth across all areas of the company's business. Contrary to expectations, larger deals worth several million euros have not been signed during the third quarter. The company estimates that the average deal size will not significantly increase during the rest of the year 2025 either.

In addition to the weaker than expected revenue growth, the one-time costs related to the acquisition of IAR Systems Group have a negative impact on Qt Group's full-year operating profit margin (EBITA %).

New outlook for 2025:

We estimate that our full-year net sales for 2025 will increase by 3-10 percent year-on-year at comparable exchange rates and that our operating profit margin (EBITA %) will be 20-30 percent in 2025. The outlook includes the estimated impact of the acquisition of IAR Systems Group on Qt Group's net sales and operating profit for the remainder of the year.

Qt Group will specify its estimate of IAR's impact in connection with its January-September 2025 results announcement.

Previous outlook for 2025 (as issued on April 23, 2025):

We estimate that our full-year net sales for 2025 will increase by 10-20 percent year-on-year at comparable exchange rates and that our operating profit margin (EBITA %) will be 30-40 percent in 2025.

Qt Group Plc will publish its interim statement for January-September 2025 on October 30, 2025, at approximately 1:00 pm EET and will provide more detailed information on its financial performance during the third quarter of 2025.

Further information:
President and CEO Juha Varelius, tel. +358 9 8861 8040

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.qt.io


