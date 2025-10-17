DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF: Notice of closure

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF: Notice of closure 17-Oct-2025 / 08:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This circular is sent to you as a shareholder in Ossiam IRL ICAV. It is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt as to the action to be taken, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, investment consultant, bank manager, tax adviser, solicitor, attorney or other professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred your holding in Ossiam IRL ICAV, please send this circular (or, if applicable, a copy) to the stockbroker, bank manager, or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the prospectus for Ossiam IRL ICAV dated 14 July 2025 and the supplements of Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF dated 21 May 2025, Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF dated 21 May 2025, Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF dated 1 December 2022 and Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector UCITS ETF dated 5 September 2025 (the "Prospectus") and the applicable local covering documents. A copy of the Prospectus is available upon request during normal business hours from the registered office of Ossiam IRL ICAV. This circular has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary to meet the Central Bank's requirements. The directors of Ossiam IRL ICAV (the "Directors") are of the opinion that there is nothing contained in this circular nor in the proposals detailed herein that conflicts with the guidance issued by, and regulations of, the Central Bank. 17 October 2025 Ossiam IRL ICAV (the "ICAV") Notice to Shareholders of Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF; Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF; Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF; and Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector UCITS ETF (the "Funds") Dear Shareholder Purpose The Directors of the ICAV are writing to confirm that, in accordance with the provisions of the current Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV and the Prospectus, it has been decided that it is in the best interests of all shareholders to close the Funds (the "Proposed Closure") on or around 21 November 2025 (or such other date as may be determined by the Directors and notified to you, the "Closure Date"). Background Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Directors may in their absolute discretion close a sub-fund of the ICAV if its Net Asset Value (the "NAV") amounts to less than EUR20 million. As at 16 September 2025, the NAV of each of the Funds was as follows: Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF EUR12.4 million Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF EUR15.3 million Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF EUR1.5 million Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector UCITS ETF EUR2.1 million

In light of this and on the recommendation of Ossiam (the "Manager"), the Directors have determined that it is in the best interests of the shareholders to close the Funds, given that the Funds are no longer economically viable and that it is not expected that the NAV for the Funds will increase to an extent that would make the Funds viable again in the foreseeable future.

Next steps

The Funds will continue to be managed in accordance with its investment objective, policy and restrictions as set out in the Prospectus as closely as practicable until the Closure Date.

With effect from the date of this notice, the Funds will not be marketed and no new subscriptions or conversions of Shares into the Funds will be permitted. The listing of the share classes of the Funds on the Listing Stock Exchange will be cancelled on or around 18 November 2025, with the result that the last exchange trading date is expected to be 17 November 2025 (the"Last Exchange Trading Date"). If you wish to remain invested in the Funds until the Closure Date, no action is required from you.

a. Primary markets

Redemption requests for shares in the Funds (the "Shares") may be made in the usual manner in accordance with the Prospectus prior to the last trading date on the primary markets (the "Last Trading Date"). Only shareholders who qualify as authorised participants may redeem Shares on the primary market.

The Last Trading Date on the primary market is expected to be 19 November 2025. From the day after the Last Trading Date to the Closure Date, no further redemptions will be accepted.

Redemptions will be free of redemption charge (the "Redemption Charge") up to the Last Trading Date, but actual investment prices and expenses will be taken into account. You will receive your redemption proceeds within the usual timescales outlined in the Prospectus.

On the Closure Date, all outstanding Shares in the Funds will be compulsorily redeemed. The proceeds from the compulsory redemption will be calculated based on the Net Asset Value of the Funds as at the Closure Date. Distribution of proceeds with respect to the redemptions on the Closure Date to shareholders in proportion to each of their holdings of Shares in the Funds as at the Closure Date will be completed after the Closure Date. It is expected that the proceeds will be paid within 3 Business Days and in any case within 10 Business Days of the Closure Date.

If all shareholders in the Funds redeem their holdings in full before the Closure Date, the Closure Date may be brought forward to the Last Trading Date on which the last redemptions are accepted. Thereafter the ICAV will commence the process to terminate the Funds.

b. Secondary markets

Due to the liquidation of the Funds, the Board has resolved to cancel the listing of the share class of the Funds on the following Stock Exchanges on or around 18 November 2025 (the "Delisting Date"), being 1 business day following the Last Exchange Trading Date, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Prospectus.

Listing Stock Exchange Delisting Last Exchange Trading Date Share class ISIN Date Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF London Stock Exchange, 18 November IE00BJBLDJ48 17 November 2025 2025 1A (USD) Deutsche Boerse Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF Deutsche Boerse, Borsa 17 November 2025 18 November Italiana 2025 1A (EUR) IE00BJBLDK52 Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF London Stock Exchange, 18 November 17 November 2025 2025 1A (USD) SIX Stock Exchange IE00BHNGHW42 Euronext Paris, Deutsche Boerse, Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF 17 November 2025 18 November Borsa Italiana, 2025 1A (EUR) IE00BHNGHX58 SIX Stock Exchange Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF Deutsche Boerse, SIX 18 November Stock Exchange 17 November 2025 2025 1A (USD) IE00BN0YSJ74 Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana, 17 November 2025 18 November 2025 1A (EUR) IE00BN0YSK89 SIX Stock Exchange Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector UCITS ETF 18 November Deutsche Boerse 17 November 2025 2025 1D (EUR) IE00080CTQA4

The ICAV does not charge any Redemption Charge for the sale of Shares on the secondary market. However, shareholders should note that orders on the secondary market may incur other costs over which the ICAV has no control and to which the above disapplication of the Redemption Charge does not apply.

Costs and Expenses

The costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure will be borne as part of the total expense ratio of the Funds.

While it is anticipated that all costs and expenses have been included in the Fund's NAV it may be possible that a balance remains within the Funds on the Closure Date. Under this circumstance, a further payment may be made to those shareholders who hold Shares at the Closure Date. If the actual costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure are higher than the NAV of the Funds, the amount in excess will be borne by the Manager.

Many thanks for your continued support. Please do not hesitate to contact your usual client relationship manager or you may contact us by email: info@ossiam.com with any questions you may have in relation to this matter.

Yours sincerely

__________________________

Director

Ossiam IRL ICAV

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: USMV LEI Code: 5493008ONDX4OB46PS90 Sequence No.: 405470 EQS News ID: 2214874 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2214874&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)