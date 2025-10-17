Norion Bank AB: Interim report January-September 2025

Norion Bank AB publishes the interim report for the period January-September 2025 and announces its intention to initiate an additional share buyback program of up to SEK 500 million.

THIRD QUARTER OF 2025 (COMPARED TO THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 49,051 million (48,460)

Total income amounted to SEK 919 million (895)

The C/I ratio amounted to 30.0% (27.6)

The credit loss level amounted to 1.7% (2.1)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 434 million (393)

Net profit amounted to SEK 340 million (309) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.70 (1.50)

Return on equity amounted to 14.0% (14.4)

The CET1 ratio amounted to 16.1% (16.1) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.1% (16.7)

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2025 (COMPARED TO JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2024)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 49,051 million (48,460)

Total income amounted to SEK 2,919 million (2,774)

The C/I ratio amounted to 29.1% (27.8)

The credit loss level amounted to 1.7% (2.2)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,431 million (1,226)

Net profit amounted to SEK 1,121 million (964) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.52 (4.62)

Return on equity amounted to 16.0% (15.3)

The CET1 ratio amounted to 16.1% (16.1) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.1% (16.7)

Intention to initiate an additional share buyback program

In line with Norion Bank's dividend policy, the Board intends to initiate an additional share buyback program of up to SEK 500 million. The share buyback program is expected to commence given that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority grants permission to repurchase shares.



