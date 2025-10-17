YIT agrees on sale and construction of three residential buildings in Prague, Czech Republic - project value for YIT EUR 25 million

YIT Corporation Investor News October 17, 2025, at 08:00 a.m.

YIT has signed an agreement with the Czech housing cooperative Ranta Barrandov IV for the sale and construction of three residential buildings.

Under the agreement, YIT will build 69 cooperative housing units in Prague, which the housing cooperative will sell to its members. The apartments are part of the popular Ranta Barrandov development, where YIT has previously built homes sold on the open market. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 25 million, and the project will be recorded in YIT's order book for the fourth quarter of 2025.

"The Barrandov project is an excellent example of how we are implementing our growth strategy in the Residential CEE segment. Through the housing cooperative model, we reach a new type of customer base, generate capital-efficient growth, and offer modern living in a sought-after area. We see strong demand for high-quality housing in Prague," said Justyna Filipczak, EVP, Residential CEE at YIT.

YIT's Residential CEE operations have firmly established themselves as YIT's principal market for residential development and construction. The segment's role in the business as a strong driver of growth and profitability is expected to strengthen as the strategy period progresses. YIT's robust land bank with building rights supports growth in the region, and the company is well-positioned to start new projects. By June 2025, YIT had launched new projects in Central Eastern Europe and the Baltics worth nearly EUR 400 million, scheduled for completion in 2026.

The Barrandov area in Prague offers a unique combination of urban convenience and natural tranquility. The buildings are connected by a central square with seating areas, fostering a sense of community and enhancing the overall character of the area.

YIT's vision is to be the expert partner in developing sustainable homes, spaces, and cities - for a good life. There are approximately 4,100 professionals in our team and our revenue in 2024 was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

