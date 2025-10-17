In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The China Mono Premium-OPIS' assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production-unchanged week-on-week to CNY 52.200 ($7.32)/kg, or CNY 0.110/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on October 14. The price has now climbed 53.6% from its year-to-date low of CNY 33.975/kg on July 1. Recent policy signals from China suggest renewed progress on the long-discussed plan for consolidating the polysilicon industry. According ...

