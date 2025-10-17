Australia's New South Wales government approved Ark Energy's AUD 1.2 billion ($780 million) hybrid project combining 435 MW of solar generation with a 475 MW/2,200 MWh battery system in the Northern Rivers region.From pv magazine Australia Queensland-headquarterd clean energy developer Ark Energy, which, along with the Sun Metals Zinc Refinery in Queensland, is a subsidiary of Korea Zinchas, has received planning approval from the New South Wales (NSW) government for the 435 MW solar component of its hybrid Richmond Valley project. The solar farm will be co-located with a 475 MW/2,200 MWh long-duration, ...

