Dow Jones News
17.10.2025 10:39 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF: Notice of closure

DJ Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF: Notice of closure 

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF (OWLU) 
Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF: Notice of closure 
17-Oct-2025 / 09:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

This circular is sent to you as a shareholder in Ossiam IRL ICAV. It is important and requires your immediate 
attention. If you are in any doubt as to the action to be taken, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, 
investment consultant, bank manager, tax adviser, solicitor, attorney or other professional adviser.  If you have sold 
or otherwise transferred your holding in Ossiam IRL ICAV, please send this circular (or, if applicable, a copy) to the 
stockbroker, bank manager, or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or 
transferee. 

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the 
prospectus for Ossiam IRL ICAV dated 14 July 2025 and the supplements of Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF 
dated 21 May 2025, Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF dated 21 May 2025, Ossiam Food for Biodiversity 
UCITS ETF dated 1 December 2022 and Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector UCITS ETF dated 5 
September 2025 (the "Prospectus") and the applicable local covering documents. A copy of the Prospectus is available 
upon request during normal business hours from the registered office of Ossiam IRL ICAV. This circular has not been 
reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary 
to meet the Central Bank's requirements. The directors of Ossiam IRL ICAV (the "Directors") are of the opinion that 
there is nothing contained in this circular nor in the proposals detailed herein that conflicts with the guidance 
issued by, and regulations of, the Central Bank. 

17 October 2025 

Ossiam IRL ICAV (the "ICAV") 
 
Notice to Shareholders of Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF; 
 
Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF; 
 
Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF; and 
 
Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector UCITS ETF 
 
(the "Funds") 

Dear Shareholder 
 
Purpose  
 
The Directors of the ICAV are writing to confirm that, in accordance with the provisions of the current Instrument of 
Incorporation of the ICAV and the Prospectus, it has been decided that it is in the best interests of all shareholders 
to close the Funds (the "Proposed Closure") on or around 21 November 2025  (or such other date as may be determined by 
the Directors and notified to you, the "Closure Date"). 
 
Background  
 
Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Directors may in their absolute discretion close a sub-fund of the ICAV if its Net 
Asset Value (the "NAV") amounts to less than EUR20 million. 
 
As at 16 September 2025, the NAV of each of the Funds was as follows: 

Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF                 EUR12.4 million 

Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF              EUR15.3 million 

Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF                   EUR1.5 million 

Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector UCITS ETF    EUR2.1 million

In light of this and on the recommendation of Ossiam (the "Manager"), the Directors have determined that it is in the best interests of the shareholders to close the Funds, given that the Funds are no longer economically viable and that it is not expected that the NAV for the Funds will increase to an extent that would make the Funds viable again in the foreseeable future.

Next steps

The Funds will continue to be managed in accordance with its investment objective, policy and restrictions as set out in the Prospectus as closely as practicable until the Closure Date.

With effect from the date of this notice, the Funds will not be marketed and no new subscriptions or conversions of Shares into the Funds will be permitted. The listing of the share classes of the Funds on the Listing Stock Exchange will be cancelled on or around 18 November 2025, with the result that the last exchange trading date is expected to be 17 November 2025 (the"Last Exchange Trading Date"). If you wish to remain invested in the Funds until the Closure Date, no action is required from you.

a. Primary markets

Redemption requests for shares in the Funds (the "Shares") may be made in the usual manner in accordance with the Prospectus prior to the last trading date on the primary markets (the "Last Trading Date"). Only shareholders who qualify as authorised participants may redeem Shares on the primary market.

The Last Trading Date on the primary market is expected to be 19 November 2025. From the day after the Last Trading Date to the Closure Date, no further redemptions will be accepted.

Redemptions will be free of redemption charge (the "Redemption Charge") up to the Last Trading Date, but actual investment prices and expenses will be taken into account. You will receive your redemption proceeds within the usual timescales outlined in the Prospectus.

On the Closure Date, all outstanding Shares in the Funds will be compulsorily redeemed. The proceeds from the compulsory redemption will be calculated based on the Net Asset Value of the Funds as at the Closure Date. Distribution of proceeds with respect to the redemptions on the Closure Date to shareholders in proportion to each of their holdings of Shares in the Funds as at the Closure Date will be completed after the Closure Date. It is expected that the proceeds will be paid within 3 Business Days and in any case within 10 Business Days of the Closure Date.

If all shareholders in the Funds redeem their holdings in full before the Closure Date, the Closure Date may be brought forward to the Last Trading Date on which the last redemptions are accepted. Thereafter the ICAV will commence the process to terminate the Funds.

b. Secondary markets

Due to the liquidation of the Funds, the Board has resolved to cancel the listing of the share class of the Funds on the following Stock Exchanges on or around 18 November 2025 (the "Delisting Date"), being 1 business day following the Last Exchange Trading Date, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Prospectus. 

Listing Stock Exchange             Delisting 
                                          Last Exchange 
                                    Trading Date 
Share class                 ISIN                           Date 

Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF        London Stock Exchange, 
                                                     18 November 
                     IE00BJBLDJ48            17 November 2025   2025 
1A (USD)                       Deutsche Boerse 

Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF 
                            Deutsche Boerse, Borsa  17 November 2025   18 November 
                             Italiana                    2025 
1A (EUR) 
 
                       
                       IE00BJBLDK52   
 
                         
Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS 
ETF                          London Stock Exchange, 
                                                     18 November 
                                       17 November 2025   2025 
1A (USD)                       SIX Stock Exchange 
                     IE00BHNGHW42 
 
                              Euronext Paris, Deutsche 
                             Boerse, 
Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS 
ETF 
                                           17 November 2025   18 November 
                           Borsa Italiana,                2025 
 
1A (EUR) 
                       IE00BHNGHX58 
                           SIX Stock Exchange 
 
 
Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF      
                             Deutsche Boerse, SIX              18 November 
                         Stock Exchange      17 November 2025   2025 
1A (USD)                   IE00BN0YSJ74 
 
Ossiam Food for Biodiversity UCITS ETF           Deutsche Boerse, Borsa 
                             Italiana, 
                                      17 November 2025   18 November 
                                                   2025 
1A (EUR)                   IE00BN0YSK89 
                             SIX Stock Exchange 

Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® 
Europe Sector UCITS ETF 
                                                     18 November 
                            Deutsche Boerse      17 November 2025   2025 
1D (EUR) 
                     IE00080CTQA4

The ICAV does not charge any Redemption Charge for the sale of Shares on the secondary market. However, shareholders should note that orders on the secondary market may incur other costs over which the ICAV has no control and to which the above disapplication of the Redemption Charge does not apply.

Costs and Expenses

The costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure will be borne as part of the total expense ratio of the Funds.

While it is anticipated that all costs and expenses have been included in the Fund's NAV it may be possible that a balance remains within the Funds on the Closure Date. Under this circumstance, a further payment may be made to those shareholders who hold Shares at the Closure Date. If the actual costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure are higher than the NAV of the Funds, the amount in excess will be borne by the Manager.

Many thanks for your continued support. Please do not hesitate to contact your usual client relationship manager or you may contact us by email: info@ossiam.com with any questions you may have in relation to this matter.

Yours sincerely

__________________________

Director

Ossiam IRL ICAV

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BF4Q3545 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     OWLU 
LEI Code:   635400PLNLPD7NMBPL43 
Sequence No.: 405471 
EQS News ID:  2214878 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2214878&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
