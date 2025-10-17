Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: A2JNRC | ISIN: KYG706261099 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Phoenix TV: Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum Returns for Third Edition, Strengthening Sino-British Creative Ties and Showcasing Global Storytelling

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two successful previous gatherings, the 3rd Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum convened at BAFTA in London today. The event brought together key players and emerging creatives from the Chinese and UK screen sectors, reinforcing its role as a vital platform for dialogue and partnership.

Group Photo

Hosted by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism (Radio and Television), supported by the UK's Department for Business and Trade and organised by Phoenix TV, this year's forum included keynote speeches, presentations, trailer screenings, and panel discussions designed to explore new avenues for collaboration.

Distinguished attendees included Rupert Daniels, Director of Services at the UK's Department for Business and Trade; Adrian Wootton OBE, CEO of Film London & British Film Commission; LI Liyan, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in the UK; YOU Haiyang, Level II Counsellor and Division Director at Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; YIN Xin, Vice President of Shanghai Media Group. The forum was chaired by Jasmine Pang, Director of European Affairs at Phoenix TV.

A series of insightful keynote addresses were delivered by senior industry figures, including Robi Stanton, EVP and General Manager, Anz & Asia at BBC Studios; Amanda Halliday, Director of Special Projects at Pinewood Group; Jason ZHANG, Founder and Producer of Stellar Pictures; FU Wenjie, Executive Vice President of Xixi Pictures; and Roy LU, General Manager of Linmon International. The agenda also featured a fireside chat with acclaimed Chinese actor ZHANG Luyi, offering a personal perspective on creative development and cross-cultural narrative.

Presentations and trailer screenings were led by representatives from leading production and distribution companies, including Stellar Pictures, Huace Croton Media, Tencent Video, bilibili, and XG Entertainment, highlighting upcoming projects and co-production opportunities.

A dedicated panel discussion, How to Tell Global Stories across East and West, explored the nuances of creating content that resonates internationally. Participants included Rosemary Reed of POW TV Studios, Jiella Esmat of 8 Lions, and Cedric Behrel of Trinity CineAsia.

By continuing to unite influential voices from two of the world's leading screen industry hubs, the Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum cements its status as an essential annual event, dedicated to fostering innovation, partnership, and meaningful cultural exchange between China and the UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799009/Group_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-london-screen-industry-forum-returns-for-third-edition-strengthening-sino-british-creative-ties-and-showcasing-global-storytelling-302587417.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
