CleanCore Solutions, Inc.: CleanCore Solutions Welcomes Matt Swann as Chief Digital Officer of House of Doge

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) ("CleanCore" or the "Company"), today welcomed the appointment of Matt Swann as Chief Digital Officer of House of Doge Inc., the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation and a strategic partner of CleanCore.

A veteran technology leader with leadership experience at Booking.com, Amazon, StubHub, and Citi, will oversee the development of next-generation digital and payment infrastructure designed to expand the real-world utility of Dogecoin ($DOGE). His appointment underscores a crucial phase for House of Doge and its partners as they work to integrate Dogecoin across global financial, commercial, and consumer networks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the House of Doge leadership team," said Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions. "Matt's proven record of building and scaling digital ecosystems across fintech and payments makes him the ideal leader to help transform Dogecoin from a community currency into a widely accepted medium of exchange. We believe his appointment represents a major step forward in realizing the potential for Dogecoin to become a practical and sustainable payment solution across our commercial platforms."

As part of its ongoing collaboration with House of Doge, CleanCore is working to advance initiatives that will accelerate the utility-driven demand for Dogecoin as both a transactional currency and a long-term reserve asset. CleanCore's Official Dogecoin Treasury is structured to capture this momentum through disciplined accumulation strategies that align with Dogecoin's expanding global role. The Company's long-term objective remains to secure up to 5% of the circulating supply of Dogecoin, positioning CleanCore as a leading digital asset treasury and reinforcing its commitment to advancing Dogecoin's role in global finance.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to the Official Dogecoin Treasury established with CleanCore, objectives of the Treasury, plans to acquire a certain amount of Dogecoin within a set period, the future utility of Dogecoin, and other House of Doge initiatives, that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on House of Doge's and/or CleanCore's management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although House of Doge and CleanCore believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Neither House of Doge nor CleanCore undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks such as those set forth in "Risk Factors" included in CleanCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

