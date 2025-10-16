Anzeige
Flexible Solutions International, Inc: FSI Announces Third Quarter 2025 Revenue

TABER, ALBERTA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces third quarter (Q3), 2025 revenue.

Sales were up in Q3, 2025 compared to Q3, 2024. Flexible Solutions' top line revenue increased to $10.539 million (Q3, 2025) from $9.315 (Q3, 2024), up approximately 13% year over year.

Mr. Dan O'Brien, CEO, comments, "Resumption of growth in difficult conditions, especially in agriculture, shows great effort by our team. We will attempt to repeat this in Q4 while looking forward to full scale food grade production in 2026."

Complete financial results will be available after market close on Friday November 14, 2025, concurrent with the Company's SEC third quarter filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Time, the following business day, Monday November 17, 2025 See the FSI November 14, 2025 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International
6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Company Contacts
Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800.661.3560
Fax: 403.223.2905
Email: info@flexiblesolutions.com

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit www.flexiblesolutions.com

If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: info@flexiblesolutions.com


