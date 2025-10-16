Collective Metals Inc: Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) (the "Company" or "Collective") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("Standard") (TSXV:STND). From September 30th to October 8th, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project, identifying multiple zones of strong radioactivity.

Highlights:

Strong Radioactivity at Surface - Verification of strong radioactivity at multiple historical uranium showings, with several handheld scintillometer measurements exceeding 10,000 counts per second ("cps") at surface.

- Verification of strong radioactivity at multiple historical uranium showings, with several handheld scintillometer measurements exceeding 10,000 counts per second ("cps") at surface. Discovery of New Radioactive Showings - Scintillometer prospecting identified previously undocumented radioactive anomalies across the Project area within lithologies favorable for uranium and Rare Earth Element ("REE") mineralization.

- Scintillometer prospecting identified previously undocumented radioactive anomalies across the Project area within lithologies favorable for uranium and Rare Earth Element ("REE") mineralization. Prime Location - Geological mapping along structural and electromagnetic ("EM") trends across the Project confirmed the presence of deformed and hydrothermally altered basement lithologies along more than 7.5 km of exploration strike length south of Key Lake.

- Geological mapping along structural and electromagnetic ("EM") trends across the Project confirmed the presence of deformed and hydrothermally altered basement lithologies along more than 7.5 km of exploration strike length south of Key Lake. New Uranium Targets - Results from a high-resolution ground gravity survey completed in 2024 highlight potential alteration halos and high-priority exploration targets along well-defined structural corridors. A diamond drill program is planned for 2026 to test targets identified and prioritized through detailed exploration activities carried out this year.

Christopher Huggins, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are very excited to have confirmed encouraging radioactive presence at the Rocas Uranium Project during our recently completed mapping and sampling program, in partnership with Standard Uranium. Moving forward, we feel well prepared to follow up several prospective uranium targets, identified in 2024, during a planned diamond drill program in 2026."

2025 Prospecting Program - Preliminary Results

The Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Beginning September 30th and concluding October 8th, 2025, the Standard Uranium technical team completed a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface on the Project.

A total of 16 outcrop and boulder grab samples have been submitted to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for whole-rock, uranium, and REE geochemical analysis.



Prospecting confirmed several uraniferous outcrops and boulders across the Project, including SMDI showing 5781 (1,100 ppm U) 1 . Anomalous * radioactivity with a peak of >33,000 cps was measured at SMDI showing 5781 (Figure 2) with several other instances of elevated radiometry were noted, locally up to 26,000 cps.



. Anomalous radioactivity with a peak of >33,000 cps was measured at SMDI showing 5781 (Figure 2) with several other instances of elevated radiometry were noted, locally up to 26,000 cps. A total of 73 handheld scintillometer readings of anomalous radioactivity >300 cps were recorded, including 10 measurements >10,000 cps at surface (Figure 3). Prospecting for radioactive boulders and outcrop was completed using handheld RS-120 Super-Scintillometers and RS-125 Super-Spectrometers manufactured by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI").

More than 150 detailed geological observations, structural measurements, and scintillometer readings were taken from several outcrops across the Project within the target areas, identifying deformed and hydrothermally altered basement lithologies associated with radioactivity (Figure 4).







Figure 1. Regional map of Collective Metals' Rocas Project. The Project is located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914.





Figure 2. Investigation at SMDI showing 5781 (13V 416713 E, 6274629 N) returned strong radioactivity across an area of 35 m. Scintillometer readings ranging from: A) 26,900 cps, B) 25,400 cps, and C) 33,000 cps.





Figure 3. Newly discovered quartz-rich pegmatitic orthogneiss outcrop reaching upwards of 28,200 cps along the northern conductor trend (13V 418817 E, 6277511 N). Outcrop was partially under soil cover.





Figure 4. Oxidized metasediment outcrop with hematite and limonite alteration.

Rocas Project Exploration

The Company plans to complete the first ever drill program on the Project in 2026 to begin testing high-priority zones along the main 7.5 kilometre magnetic low/EM conductive corridor, which is host to several uranium showings and has remained un-drill tested to date.

Earlier this year, the Company contracted MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. to carry out a high-resolution ground gravity survey over the Rocas Project 2 , while Convolutions Geoscience Corporation has completed subsequent processing, interpretation, and modelling of the gravity data. The ground gravity survey outlines several gravity low anomalies coincident with historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, and cross-cutting fault zones along the known conductive exploration trends on the Project.

, while Convolutions Geoscience Corporation has completed subsequent processing, interpretation, and modelling of the gravity data. The ground gravity survey outlines several gravity low anomalies coincident with historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, and cross-cutting fault zones along the known conductive exploration trends on the Project. Historical airborne EM work in 2017 defined conductive trends on the Project west of and sub-parallel to the Key Lake Road shear zone, corresponding with favourable metasedimentary basement lithologies. Multiple parallel conductors, offsets, and termination points indicate the trend widening and potential cross-cutting structures. Additionally, a 2007 field sampling program identified anomalous lakebed geochemical anomalies that statistically rank as greater than 95th percentile U, Co, V, and Zn along the conductor corridor, including high U/Th ratios.3

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade** basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Positioned proximal to the margin of the Athabasca Basin, Rocas boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal glacial till cover. Historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, returned values ranging from 587 ppm U (SN85073) up to 0.498 wt.% U 3 O 8 (SN23901) and have never been drill tested.4

References

1 SMDI# 5781: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/5781 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00726: Millenmin Ventures Inc. and Inner Mongolia Minerals (Canada) Ltd., 2013

2 Standard Uranium Acquires Umbra and Sable Uranium Projects and Completes Geophysical Surveys on Rocas and Atlantic Projects, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-acquires-umbra-and-sable-uranium-projects/

3 Mineral Assessment Report 74B09-0032: Forum Uranium Corp., 2007

4 Mineral Assessment Report 74B09-0007: Uranex Ltd., 1977 & SMDI# 2465: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2465

*The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "anomalous".

**The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects.

About Collective Metals

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in critical and precious metals exploration in North America.

The Company's Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project hosts several uranium showings, including historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U 3 O 8 1. Notably, none of the historical uranium occurrences have been drill-tested.

