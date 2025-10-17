Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Westhaven Gold Corp.: Westhaven Gold Comments on Resolution of Prosecution Against Former CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that it has been made aware that the proceeding against its former Chief Financial Officer, Shaun Pollard, in which it was alleged that Mr. Pollard contravened certain provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia) stemming from conduct which took place in September 2018, was stayed on October 9, 2025. The Company understands that the stay of the proceeding has effectively resulted in the termination of the prosecution against Mr. Pollard.

No similar allegations were ever made against the Company or any of its directors or other officers.

"We are relieved that the protracted legal process concerning our former CFO, Shaun Pollard has now been resolved with an outcome that reflects his steadfast position throughout," said Eira Thomas, Westhaven Gold Chairperson. "We extend our best wishes to Mr. Pollard and his family as they are now able to move forward with future, productive endeavours. Westhaven remains focused on advancing our exploration programs and creating value for our shareholders, while continuing to maintain high standards of corporate governance and regulatory compliance."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Ken Armstrong"

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO, is responsible for this news release and can be reached at 604-681-5558.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


