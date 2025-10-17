Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDT8 | ISIN: DK0060030286 | Ticker-Symbol: C6F
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 10:04
26,100 Euro
+1,56 % +0,400
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRAIN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRAIN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,10025,50011:42
25,15025,45011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 08:54 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

cBrain A/S: cBrain wins public tender to deliver national F2 based grant management system for the Danish Secretariat for Competence Development

Press Release no. 10/2025

cBrain wins public tender to deliver national F2 based grant management system for the Danish Secretariat for Competence Development

Copenhagen, October 17, 2025

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pleased to announce that a contract to deliver a new digital grant management system for the Danish Secretariat for Competence Development ("Kompetencesekretariatet") has been signed.

The Secretariat operates under the Ministry of Finance. During the current collective agreement period, the State Competence Fund has processed over 17,000 applications and allocated more than DKK 83 million in grants to support competence development for state employees across Denmark.

The order is directly aligned with one of cBrain's core areas of expertise with regards to grants and subsidy management. cBrain has a strong track record in this domain, having delivered multiple high-performing grant systems for government like the Heat Pump grants for the Danish Energy Agency, Noise Compensation for the agency of Danish railway (Banedanmark), and Wood Stove replacement grants for the Danish Environmental Protection Agency.

The new grant solution for the Danish Secretariat for Competence Development is scheduled to go live in time for the next application round in 2026.

The agreement supports cBrain's continued positive development in the Danish market and strengthens its international position as a trusted digitalization partner for government institutions in general and specifically in the area of grants management.

About cBrain

cBrain delivers commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) digital solutions designed specifically for government. The company's cBrain F2® platform supports public sector transformation through integrated case management, process automation, and citizen-centric services. With deep domain expertise in areas such as grants management, permitting, paperless government and regulatory workflows, cBrain helps governments achieve efficient, transparent, and scalable digital administration.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.