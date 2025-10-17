Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: 871970 | ISIN: DK0010218429 | Ticker-Symbol: BUOB
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 16:54
1,700 Euro
+0,35 % +0,006
17.10.2025 10:36 Uhr
Bang & Olufsen A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement

Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder announcement from Azura Partners Boreale SARL which states that, Azura Partners SARL's holding of shares and voting rights as per 16 October 2025 has fallen below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As per 16 October 2025, Azura Partners Boreale SARL, according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, holds 7,351,478 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 4.99 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303


