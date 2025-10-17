Scientists in Morocco have developed a novel solar panel cleaning system designed to remove dust and bird droppings. Their prototype was built at a total cost of $386 and is ready to incorporate AI features in the future.A research group in Morocco has developed a novel solar panel cleaning system that uses transparent rolling film technology to remove dust and bird droppings efficiently. The system, which has already been patented, represents a step forward in automating solar panel maintenance. The team plans to integrate monitoring systems and artificial intelligence (AI) in future versions ...

