Texas Instruments Incorporated: Texas Instruments board declares fourth quarter 2025 quarterly dividend

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of common stock, payable Nov. 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on Oct. 31, 2025.

