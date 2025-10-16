Anzeige
WKN: 852654 | ISIN: US8825081040 | Ticker-Symbol: TII
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 12:41
150,02 Euro
-0,08 % -0,12
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 22:28 Uhr
30 Leser
Texas Instruments Incorporated: Texas Instruments board declares fourth quarter 2025 quarterly dividend

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of common stock, payable Nov. 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on Oct. 31, 2025.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

© 2025 PR Newswire
