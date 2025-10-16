Anzeige
WKN: 922248 | ISIN: US8287302009 | Ticker-Symbol: SN9
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:05
14,300 Euro
-7,14 % -1,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50015,90013:00
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 22:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

George Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and CEO, commented on third quarter 2025 results:

The third quarter was transformative for Simmons. With overwhelming investor support we successfully raised $327 million of equity capital to reposition our balance sheet and unlock our future earnings stream. We effectively addressed a negative arbitrage between long-term bond yields and shorter-term funding costs which freed up capital for future growth. While the one-time loss on the sale of the bonds was significant, the financial strength of our company coupled with the positive sentiment from investors allowed us that opportunity.

Although the benefit of the repositioning was only partially realized in the quarter based on the timing of the transactions, our results demonstrated the exceptional improvement in our profitability, and the results from the month of September are very encouraging for our future performance.

I believe we are now well positioned to deliver stronger organic growth throughout our franchise which includes some of the most dynamic markets in the country. Our team is prepared, and I am optimistic about Simmons' future.

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported a net loss of $562.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $54.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $(4.00) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.20 for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the third quarter of 2025 were $64.9 million, compared to $56.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.46, compared to $0.44 in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.37 in the third quarter of 2024.

As previously disclosed, on July 22, 2025, the Company announced the pricing of its public offering of the Company's Class A common stock that generated net proceeds of approximately $327 million. Proceeds from the offering were subsequently utilized to support a balance sheet repositioning that included the sale of approximately $2.4 billion (fair value) of low-yielding investment securities at an after-tax loss of approximately $626 million. Proceeds from the sale of the investment securities were primarily used to deleverage the balance sheet through the pay-down of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits, as well as higher rate other borrowings primarily consisting of FHLB advances. The pay-down of higher rate funding was completed throughout the third quarter of 2025, and thus the benefits (including interest expense savings) are only partially reflected in the results for the quarter.

The table below summarizes the impact of the loss on the sale of securities, as well as other certain items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and loss on early extinguishment of debt. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data


3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Net income (loss)

$ (562.8)

$ 54.8

$ 24.7






Branch right sizing costs, net


2.0

0.2

0.4

Early retirement program costs


0.3

1.6

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


0.6

-

-

Loss on sale of securities


801.5

-

28.4

Total pre-tax impact


804.4

1.8

28.8

Tax effect


(176.7)

(0.5)

(7.5)

Total impact on earnings


627.7

1.3

21.3

Adjusted earnings 1,3


$ 64.9

$ 56.1

$ 46.0
















Diluted EPS

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.20






Branch right sizing costs, net


0.01

-

-

Early retirement program costs


-

0.01

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-

-

-

Loss on sale of securities


5.70

-

0.23

Total pre-tax impact


5.71

0.01

0.23

Tax effect


(1.25)

-

(0.06)

Total impact on earnings


4.46

0.01

0.17

Adjusted Diluted EPS 1


$ 0.46

$ 0.44

$ 0.37

The Financial Highlights table below summarizes key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025, the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

3Q25 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)





Comparisons reflect 3Q25 vs 2Q25
unless otherwise noted

Total loans

$17,189

$17,111

$17,336


Total investment securities

3,319

5,997

6,350


  • Net loss of $562.8 million and
    diluted EPS of $(4.00)

  • Adjusted net income1 of $64.9
    million and adjusted diluted
    EPS1 of $0.46

  • Total revenue of $(569.5)
    million and PPNR1 of $(711.6)
    million

  • Adjusted total revenue1 of
    $232.5 million and adjusted
    PPNR1 of $92.8 million

  • Net interest income up $14.8
    million, or 9 percent

  • Net interest margin up 44 basis
    points to 3.50%; the 6th
    consecutive quarterly increase
    in net interest margin

  • Pricing discipline led to 5 basis
    point increase in loan yields

  • Cost of deposits down 11 bps;
    reduction in higher rate funding
    only partially reflected in 3Q25
    results

  • NCO ratio of 25 bps in 3Q24;
    provision for credit losses on
    loans exceeded net charge-offs
    by $4.5 million

  • ACL ratio up 2 bps to 1.50%

Total deposits

19,838

21,825

21,935


Total assets

24,208

26,694

27,269


Total shareholders' equity

3,354

3,549

3,529


Performance Measures (in millions)





Total revenue

$(569.5)

$214.2

$174.8


Adjusted total revenue1

232.5

214.2

203.2


Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

(711.6)

75.6

37.6


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

92.8

77.3

66.4


Provision for credit losses

12.0

11.9

12.1


Per share Data



Diluted earnings

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.20


Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.46

0.44

0.37


Cash dividend declared

0.2125

0.2125

0.21


Asset Quality



Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.22 %


Nonperforming loan ratio

0.90

0.92

0.59


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.66

0.62

0.38


Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.50

1.48

1.35


Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

168

161

229


Capital Ratios



Equity to assets (EA ratio)

13.85 %

13.30 %

12.94 %


Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.53

8.46

8.15


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.54

12.36

12.06


Total risk-based capital ratio

15.07

14.42

14.25


Other Data



Net interest margin (FTE)

3.50 %

3.06 %

2.74 %


Loan yield (FTE)

6.31

6.26

6.44


Cost of deposits

2.25

2.36

2.79


Full-time equivalent employees

2,883

2,947

2,972


Number of financial centers

223

223

234


Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $186.7 million, up $14.8 million, or 9 percent, compared to $171.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and up $28.9 million, or 18 percent, from $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $313.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $315.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in the level of interest income derived from investment securities resulting from the balance sheet repositioning undertaken in the third quarter of 2025 that included the sale of lower-yielding investment securities, that was offset by increases in interest income from loans and other earning assets. Interest expense totaled $126.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $143.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning.

Select Yield/Rates

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.31 %

6.26 %

6.20 %

6.32 %

6.44 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

4.01

3.48

3.48

3.54

3.63

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.86

2.97

3.05

3.28

3.52

Cost of deposits

2.25

2.36

2.44

2.60

2.79

Net interest spread (FTE)2

2.86

2.41

2.30

2.15

1.95

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.50

3.06

2.95

2.87

2.74

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $(756.2) million, compared to $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Included in third quarter 2025 results was a $801.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of low-yielding securities that were sold in connection with the previously mentioned balance sheet repositioning and $0.6 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt. The third quarter of 2024 included a $28.4 million pre-tax loss on the sale of low-yielding securities. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was broad based, led by an increase in mortgage lending income and a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) negative valuation adjustment in the second quarter of 2025, which is included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 13.0

$ 12.6

$ 12.6

$ 13.0

$ 12.7

Wealth management fees

10.0

9.5

9.6

9.7

9.1

Debit and credit card fees

8.5

8.6

8.4

8.3

8.1

Mortgage lending income

2.3

1.7

2.0

1.8

2.0

Other service charges and fees

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.5

Bank owned life insurance

3.9

3.9

4.1

3.8

3.8

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(801.5)

-

-

-

(28.4)

Other income

6.1

4.8

8.0

5.6

8.3

Total noninterest income

$(756.2)

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

$ 17.1







Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 45.9

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

$ 45.5

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $142.0 million, compared to $138.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $137.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and termination of vendor and software services. Collectively, these items totaled $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $139.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $136.8 million in both the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected salary and employee benefits accrual adjustments given the Company's financial performance through the third quarter of 2025 and a $1.6 million fraud recovery in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 76.2

$ 73.9

$ 74.8

$ 71.6

$ 69.2

Occupancy expense, net

12.1

11.8

12.7

11.9

12.2

Furniture and equipment

5.3

5.5

5.5

5.7

5.6

Deposit insurance

5.2

4.9

5.4

5.6

5.6

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.1

Other operating expenses

43.0

42.3

46.1

46.1

44.5

Total noninterest expense

$142.0

$138.6

$144.6

$141.1

$137.2







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$ 75.9

$ 72.3

$ 74.8

$ 71.4

$ 69.2

Adjusted other operating expenses1

41.5

42.5

45.9

44.7

44.4

Adjusted noninterest expense1

139.7

136.8

143.6

139.3

136.8

Efficiency ratio

(25.11) %

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

57.72

60.52

64.75

62.89

63.38

Full-time equivalent employees

2,883

2,947

2,949

2,946

2,972

Number of financial centers

223

223

222

222

234

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $17.2 billion, up 2 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in mortgage warehouse, real estate - construction and agricultural, offset in part by declines in real estate - commercial and commercial portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $4.0 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. This marked the fourth consecutive quarterly increase in unfunded loan commitments. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $490 million with a weighted average rate of 7.19 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Total loans

$17,189

$17,111

$17,094

$17,006

$17,336

Unfunded loan commitments

3,955

3,947

3,888

3,739

3,681

Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $19.8 billion, compared to $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $21.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in total deposits reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning previously mentioned. At the same time, the overall mix of deposits improved with noninterest bearing deposits representing 22.1 percent of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 20.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Interest bearing transaction accounts (excluding interest bearing public funds) represent 42.8 percent of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 39.0 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $18.8 million, compared to $634.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $1.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in other borrowings on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis reflected the pay down of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning.

Deposits

$ in millions

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 4,377

$ 4,468

$ 4,455

$ 4,461

$ 4,522

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,289

10,532

10,621

10,331

10,038

Time deposits

3,331

3,588

3,695

3,796

4,014

Brokered deposits

1,841

3,237

2,914

3,298

3,361

Total deposits

$19,838

$21,825

$21,684

$21,886

$21,935







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

22 %

20 %

21 %

20 %

21 %

Total loans to total deposits

87

78

79

78

79

Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2025 totaled $153.9 million, compared to $157.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $101.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected declines in commercial and real estate - single family loan portfolios, offset in part by an increase in the real estate - commercial portfolio. The increase in nonperforming loans on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to two specific credit relationships that were placed on nonaccrual at the end of first quarter of 2025. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the third quarter of 2025 at 168 percent, compared to 161 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 229 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 66 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 62 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $258.0 million, compared to $253.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $233.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.50 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.48 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the third quarter of 2025 were 25 basis points, unchanged from second quarter 2025 levels and up slightly from 22 basis points in the third quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 %

1.35 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

168

161

165

212

229

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.90

0.92

0.89

0.65

0.59

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.25

0.25

0.23

0.27

0.22

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.24

0.24

0.23

0.22

0.20







Total nonperforming loans

$153.9

$157.2

$152.3

$110.7

$101.7

Total other nonperforming assets

6.8

9.5

10.0

10.5

2.6

Total nonperforming assets

$160.7

$166.7

$162.3

$121.2

$104.3







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital and Subordinated Debt
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of both the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024. The decrease on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis was primarily due to a decline in undivided profits, reflecting the loss on sale of securities, offset in part by net proceeds of approximately $327 million from a common equity offering completed prior to commencement of the balance sheet repositioning. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $23.18, compared to $28.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $28.11 at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $13.45, compared to $16.97 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $16.78 at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in book value per share and tangible book value per share was due to the loss on the sale of investment securities.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 13.9 percent, compared to 13.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 12.9 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.5 percent at the end of both the third quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2025, and 8.2 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company completed the offering and sale of $325 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2035 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at par. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, to repay in full the Company's outstanding $330 million principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028, which was completed on October 1, 2025. Additionally, on July 31, 2025, the Company completed the redemption of the Company's outstanding $37 million principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030.

Select Capital Ratios

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.9 %

13.3 %

13.2 %

13.1 %

12.9 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.5

8.5

8.3

8.3

8.2

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.5

12.4

12.2

12.4

12.1

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.6

10.0

9.8

9.7

9.6

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.5

12.4

12.2

12.4

12.1

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.1

14.4

14.6

14.6

14.3

Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of September 30, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

____________________

(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

(3)

In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 17, 2025. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10203266. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, losses on sale of securities, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, termination of vendor and software services and losses on early extinguishment of debt.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities, or the aforementioned two specific credit relationships. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets










For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








ASSETS










Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 377,604


$ 398,081


$ 423,171


$ 429,705


$ 398,321

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

266,013


246,381


211,115


257,672


205,081

Cash and cash equivalents

643,617


644,462


634,286


687,377


603,402

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100


100


100


100


100

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

-


3,591,531


3,615,556


3,636,636


3,658,700

Investment securities - available-for-sale

3,319,277


2,405,320


2,491,849


2,529,426


2,691,094

Mortgage loans held for sale

15,507


16,972


8,351


11,417


8,270

Assets held in trading accounts

12,695


-


-


-


-

Loans:








Loans

17,188,817


17,111,096


17,094,078


17,005,937


17,336,040

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(258,006)


(253,537)


(252,168)


(235,019)


(233,223)

Net loans

16,930,811


16,857,559


16,841,910


16,770,918


17,102,817

Premises and equipment

568,343


573,160


573,616


585,431


584,366

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

6,386


8,794


8,976


9,270


1,299

Interest receivable

104,383


120,443


117,398


123,243


125,700

Bank owned life insurance

539,372


535,481


535,324


531,805


508,781

Goodwill

1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799

Other intangible assets

87,520


90,617


93,714


97,242


101,093

Other assets

659,352


528,382


551,112


572,385


562,983

Total assets

$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991


$ 26,876,049


$ 27,269,404











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits:








Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,377,232


$ 4,468,237


$ 4,455,255


$ 4,460,517


$ 4,521,715

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

10,932,914


11,176,791


11,265,554


10,982,022


10,863,945

Time deposits

4,527,587


6,179,962


5,963,811


6,443,211


6,549,774

Total deposits

19,837,733


21,824,990


21,684,620


21,885,750


21,935,434

Federal funds purchased and securities sold








under agreements to repurchase

22,348


31,306


50,133


37,109


51,071

Other borrowings

18,832


634,349


884,863


745,372


1,045,878

Subordinated notes and debentures

651,250


366,369


366,331


366,293


366,255

Accrued interest and other liabilities

324,036


287,396


275,559


312,653


341,933

Total liabilities

20,854,199


23,144,410


23,261,506


23,347,177


23,740,571











Stockholders' equity:








Common stock

1,447


1,260


1,259


1,257


1,256

Surplus

2,848,977


2,518,286


2,515,372


2,511,590


2,508,438

Undivided profits

817,022


1,410,564


1,382,564


1,376,935


1,355,000

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(313,483)


(380,900)


(367,710)


(360,910)


(335,861)

Total stockholders' equity

3,353,963


3,549,210


3,531,485


3,528,872


3,528,833

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991


$ 26,876,049


$ 27,269,404

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date










For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)








INTEREST INCOME










Loans (including fees)

$ 269,210


$ 265,373


$ 257,755


$ 272,727


$ 277,939

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

6,421


2,531


2,703


2,913


2,921

Investment securities

37,464


46,898


47,257


50,162


53,220

Mortgage loans held for sale

229


221


122


180


209

Assets held in trading accounts

99


-


-


-


-

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

313,423


315,023


307,837


325,982


334,289

INTEREST EXPENSE










Time deposits

49,064


57,231


62,559


70,661


73,937

Other deposits

67,546


69,108


67,895


72,369


78,307

Federal funds purchased and securities








sold under agreements to repurchase

72


59


113


119


138

Other borrowings

2,957


10,613


7,714


11,386


17,067

Subordinated notes and debentures

7,123


6,188


6,134


6,505


7,128

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

126,762


143,199


144,415


161,040


176,577

NET INTEREST INCOME

186,661


171,824


163,422


164,942


157,712

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Provision for credit losses on loans

15,180


11,945


26,797


13,332


12,148

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

11,966


11,945


26,797


13,332


12,148

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION










FOR CREDIT LOSSES

174,695


159,879


136,625


151,610


145,564

NONINTEREST INCOME










Service charges on deposit accounts

13,045


12,588


12,635


12,978


12,713

Debit and credit card fees

8,478


8,567


8,446


8,323


8,144

Wealth management fees

9,965


9,464


9,629


9,658


9,098

Mortgage lending income

2,259


1,687


2,013


1,828


1,956

Bank owned life insurance income

3,943


3,890


4,092


3,780


3,757

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

1,474


1,321


1,333


1,426


1,509

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(801,492)


-


-


-


(28,393)

Other income

6,141


4,837


8,007


5,565


8,346

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558


17,130

NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries and employee benefits

76,249


73,862


74,824


71,588


69,167

Occupancy expense, net

12,106


11,844


12,651


11,876


12,216

Furniture and equipment expense

5,275


5,474


5,465


5,671


5,612

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

200


216


198


317


87

Deposit insurance

5,175


4,917


5,391


5,550


5,571

Other operating expenses

43,027


42,276


46,051


46,115


44,540

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

142,032


138,589


144,580


141,117


137,193

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(723,524)


63,644


38,200


54,051


25,501

Provision for income taxes

(160,732)


8,871


5,812


5,732


761

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319


$ 24,740

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ (4.01)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26


$ 0.38


$ 0.20

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ (4.00)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26


$ 0.38


$ 0.20

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital










For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








Tier 1 capital








Stockholders' equity

$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


$ 3,528,872


$ 3,528,833

CECL transition provision (1)

-


-


-


30,873


30,873

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,376,255)


(1,379,104)


(1,381,953)


(1,385,128)


(1,388,549)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

313,483


380,900


367,710


360,910


335,861

Total Tier 1 capital

2,291,191


2,551,006


2,517,242


2,535,527


2,507,018











Tier 2 capital








Subordinated notes and debentures

651,250


366,369


366,331


366,293


366,255

Subordinated debt phase out

(198,000)


(198,000)


(132,000)


(132,000)


(132,000)

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and










reserve for unfunded commitments

248,710


258,079


257,769


222,313


220,517

Total Tier 2 capital

701,960


426,448


492,100


456,606


454,772

Total risk-based capital

$ 2,993,151


$ 2,977,454


$ 3,009,342


$ 2,992,133


$ 2,961,790











Risk weighted assets

$ 19,861,879


$ 20,646,324


$ 20,621,540


$ 20,473,960


$ 20,790,941











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 23,963,356


$ 25,606,135


$ 25,619,424


$ 26,037,459


$ 26,198,178











Ratios at end of quarter








Equity to assets

13.85 %


13.30 %


13.18 %


13.13 %


12.94 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.53 %


8.46 %


8.34 %


8.29 %


8.15 %

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.54 %


12.36 %


12.21 %


12.38 %


12.06 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.56 %


9.96 %


9.83 %


9.74 %


9.57 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.54 %


12.36 %


12.21 %


12.38 %


12.06 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.07 %


14.42 %


14.59 %


14.61 %


14.25 %











(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules

accompanying this release.








Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Investment Securities










For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








Investment Securities - End of Period








Held-to-Maturity










U.S. Government agencies

$ -


$ 457,228


$ 456,545


$ 455,869


$ 455,179

Mortgage-backed securities

-


1,024,313


1,048,170


1,070,032


1,093,070

State and political subdivisions

-


1,855,614


1,856,905


1,857,177


1,857,283

Other securities

-


254,376


253,936


253,558


253,168

Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

-


3,591,531


3,615,556


3,636,636


3,658,700

Available-for-Sale










U.S. Treasury

$ -


$ 400


$ 699


$ 996


$ 1,290

U.S. Government agencies

48,355


49,498


52,318


54,547


58,397

Mortgage-backed securities

2,249,593


1,349,991


1,380,913


1,392,759


1,510,402

State and political subdivisions

845,371


807,842


832,898


858,182


898,178

Other securities

175,958


197,589


225,021


222,942


222,827

Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

3,319,277


2,405,320


2,491,849


2,529,426


2,691,094

Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 3,319,277


$ 5,996,851


$ 6,107,405


$ 6,166,062


$ 6,349,794

Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ -


$ 2,891,974


$ 2,929,625


$ 2,949,951


$ 3,109,610

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Loans










For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








Loan Portfolio - End of Period








Consumer:








Credit cards

$ 173,020


$ 176,166


$ 179,680


$ 181,675


$ 177,696

Other consumer

112,335


123,831


97,198


127,319


113,896

Total consumer

285,355


299,997


276,878


308,994


291,592

Real Estate:








Construction

2,874,823


2,784,578


2,778,245


2,789,249


2,796,378

Single-family residential

2,617,849


2,625,717


2,647,451


2,689,946


2,724,648

Other commercial real estate

7,875,649


7,961,412


8,051,304


7,912,336


7,992,437

Total real estate

13,368,321


13,371,707


13,477,000


13,391,531


13,513,463

Commercial:








Commercial

2,397,388


2,440,507


2,372,681


2,434,175


2,467,384

Agricultural

353,181


333,078


264,469


261,154


314,340

Total commercial

2,750,569


2,773,585


2,637,150


2,695,329


2,781,724

Other

784,572


665,807


703,050


610,083


749,261

Total loans

$ 17,188,817


$ 17,111,096


$ 17,094,078


$ 17,005,937


$ 17,336,040

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality










For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans








Beginning balance

$ 253,537


$ 252,168


$ 235,019


$ 233,223


$ 230,389











Loans charged off:








Credit cards

1,862


1,702


1,460


1,629


1,744

Other consumer

600


351


1,133


505


524

Real estate

1,350


1,450


4,425


3,810


159

Commercial

8,079


8,257


4,243


6,796


8,235

Total loans charged off

11,891


11,760


11,261


12,740


10,662











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:








Credit cards

257


334


211


391


231

Other consumer

303


294


306


279


275

Real estate

115


87


99


275


403

Commercial

505


469


997


259


439

Total recoveries

1,180


1,184


1,613


1,204


1,348

Net loans charged off

10,711


10,576


9,648


11,536


9,314

Provision for credit losses on loans

15,180


11,945


26,797


13,332


12,148

Balance, end of quarter

$ 258,006


$ 253,537


$ 252,168


$ 235,019


$ 233,223











Nonperforming assets








Nonperforming loans:








Nonaccrual loans

$ 153,516


$ 156,453


$ 151,897


$ 110,154


$ 100,865

Loans past due 90 days or more

423


709


494


603


830

Total nonperforming loans

153,939


157,162


152,391


110,757


101,695

Other nonperforming assets:








Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

6,386


8,794


8,976


9,270


1,299

Other nonperforming assets

392


759


978


1,202


1,311

Total other nonperforming assets

6,778


9,553


9,954


10,472


2,610

Total nonperforming assets

$ 160,717


$ 166,715


$ 162,345


$ 121,229


$ 104,305











Ratios








Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.50 %


1.48 %


1.48 %


1.38 %


1.35 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

168 %


161 %


165 %


212 %


229 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.90 %


0.92 %


0.89 %


0.65 %


0.59 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.66 %


0.62 %


0.61 %


0.45 %


0.38 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.25 %


0.25 %


0.23 %


0.27 %


0.22 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.24 %


0.24 %


0.23 %


0.22 %


0.20 %

Annualized net credit card charge offs to








average credit card loans (QTD)

3.64 %


2.99 %


2.72 %


2.63 %


3.23 %

Simmons First National Corporation
















SFNC

Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis












For the Quarters Ended


















(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended
Sep 2025


Three Months Ended
Jun 2025


Three Months Ended
Sep 2024

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS
















Earning assets:


















Interest bearing balances due from banks


















and federal funds sold

$ 566,344


$ 6,421


4.50 %


$ 219,928


$ 2,531


4.62 %


$ 204,505


$ 2,921


5.68 %

Investment securities - taxable

2,751,493


29,183


4.21 %


3,483,805


31,233


3.60 %


3,826,934


37,473


3.90 %

Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

1,242,936


11,210


3.58 %


2,564,037


21,210


3.32 %


2,617,532


21,318


3.24 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

13,776


229


6.60 %


13,063


221


6.79 %


12,425


209


6.69 %

Assets held in trading accounts

11,305


99


3.47 %


-


-


0.00 %


-


-


0.00 %

Other loans held for sale

-


-


0.00 %


-


-


0.00 %


-


-


0.00 %

Loans - including fees (FTE)

16,976,231


270,092


6.31 %


17,046,802


266,250


6.26 %


17,208,162


278,766


6.44 %

Total interest earning assets (FTE)

21,562,085


317,234


5.84 %


23,327,635


321,445


5.53 %


23,869,558


340,687


5.68 %

Non-earning assets

3,352,837






3,317,496






3,346,882





Total assets

$ 24,914,922






$ 26,645,131






$ 27,216,440























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest bearing liabilities:


















Interest bearing transaction and


















savings accounts

$ 11,043,132


$ 67,546


2.43 %


$ 11,220,060


$ 69,108


2.47 %


$ 10,826,514


$ 78,307


2.88 %

Time deposits

5,116,070


49,064


3.80 %


5,820,499


57,231


3.94 %


6,355,801


73,937


4.63 %

Total interest bearing deposits

16,159,202


116,610


2.86 %


17,040,559


126,339


2.97 %


17,182,315


152,244


3.52 %

Federal funds purchased and securities


















sold under agreement to repurchase

23,306


72


1.23 %


32,565


59


0.73 %


51,830


138


1.06 %

Other borrowings

268,278


2,957


4.37 %


960,817


10,613


4.43 %


1,252,435


17,067


5.42 %

Subordinated notes and debentures

407,922


7,123


6.93 %


366,350


6,188


6.77 %


366,236


7,128


7.74 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

16,858,708


126,762


2.98 %


18,400,291


143,199


3.12 %


18,852,816


176,577


3.73 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:


















Noninterest bearing deposits

4,369,941






4,390,454






4,535,105





Other liabilities

317,965






308,223






323,378





Total liabilities

21,546,614






23,098,968






23,711,299





Stockholders' equity

3,368,308






3,546,163






3,505,141





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,914,922






$ 26,645,131






$ 27,216,440





Net interest income (FTE)



$ 190,472






$ 178,246






$ 164,110



Net interest spread (FTE)





2.86 %






2.41 %






1.95 %

Net interest margin (FTE)





3.50 %






3.06 %






2.74 %

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data










For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except share data)








QUARTER-TO-DATE








Financial Highlights - As Reported










Net Income (loss)

$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319


$ 24,740

Diluted earnings per share

(4.00)


0.43


0.26


0.38


0.20

Return on average assets

-8.96 %


0.82 %


0.49 %


0.71 %


0.36 %

Return on average common equity

-66.29 %


6.20 %


3.69 %


5.43 %


2.81 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

-113.56 %


10.73 %


6.61 %


9.59 %


5.27 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.50 %


3.06 %


2.95 %


2.87 %


2.74 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

-25.11 %


62.82 %


66.94 %


65.66 %


75.70 %

FTE adjustment

3,811


6,422


6,414


6,424


6,398

Average diluted shares outstanding

140,648,704


126,406,453


126,336,557


126,232,084


125,999,269

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.213


0.213


0.213


0.210


0.210

Accretable yield on acquired loans

725


1,263


1,084


1,863


1,496

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 64,930


$ 56,071


$ 33,122


$ 49,634


$ 46,005

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.46


0.44


0.26


0.39


0.37

Adjusted return on average assets

1.03 %


0.84 %


0.50 %


0.73 %


0.67 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

7.65 %


6.34 %


3.77 %


5.57 %


5.22 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

13.62 %


10.97 %


6.75 %


9.83 %


9.34 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

57.72 %


60.52 %


64.75 %


62.89 %


63.38 %

YEAR-TO-DATE








Financial Highlights - GAAP










Net Income (loss)

$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693


$ 104,374

Diluted earnings per share

(3.63)


0.69


0.26


1.21


0.83

Return on average assets

-2.44 %


0.66 %


0.49 %


0.56 %


0.51 %

Return on average common equity

-18.21 %


4.94 %


3.69 %


4.38 %


4.02 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

-30.13 %


8.67 %


6.61 %


7.96 %


7.39 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.17 %


3.01 %


2.95 %


2.74 %


2.70 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

-329.30 %


64.86 %


66.94 %


69.57 %


71.00 %

FTE adjustment

16,647


12,836


6,414


25,820


19,396

Average diluted shares outstanding

131,132,891


126,325,650


126,336,557


126,115,606


125,910,260

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.638


0.425


0.213


0.840


0.630

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 154,123


$ 89,193


$ 33,122


$ 177,887


$ 128,253

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.18


0.71


0.26


1.41


1.02

Adjusted return on average assets

0.79 %


0.67 %


0.50 %


0.65 %


0.63 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

5.90 %


5.06 %


3.77 %


5.10 %


4.94 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

10.37 %


8.86 %


6.75 %


9.18 %


8.96 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

60.90 %


62.62 %


64.75 %


64.56 %


65.14 %

END OF PERIOD








Book value per share

$ 23.18


$ 28.17


$ 28.04


$ 28.08


$ 28.11

Tangible book value per share

13.45


16.97


16.81


16.80


16.78

Shares outstanding

144,703,075


125,996,248


125,926,822


125,651,540


125,554,598

Full-time equivalent employees

2,883


2,947


2,949


2,946


2,972

Total number of financial centers

223


223


222


222


234











(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are

included in the schedules accompanying this release.










(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting

items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from

securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.







Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

(in thousands, except per share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE








Net income (loss)

$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319


$ 24,740

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

305


1,594


-


200


(1)

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


(13)

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


-


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

2,004


163


994


1,581


410

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(176,649)


(459)


(260)


(466)


(7,524)

Certain items, net of tax

627,722


1,298


734


1,315


21,265

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 64,930


$ 56,071


$ 33,122


$ 49,634


$ 46,005











Diluted earnings per share

$ (4.00)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26


$ 0.38


$ 0.20

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

-


0.01


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

5.70


-


-


-


0.23

Branch right sizing (net)

0.01


-


-


0.01


-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1.25)


-


-


-


(0.06)

Certain items, net of tax

4.46


0.01


-


0.01


0.17

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.46


$ 0.44


$ 0.26


$ 0.39


$ 0.37











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."

















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE








Noninterest income

$ (756,187)


$ 42,354


$ 46,155


$ 43,558


$ 17,130

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


-


28,393

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 45,875


$ 42,354


$ 46,155


$ 43,558


$ 45,523











Other income

$ 6,141


$ 4,837


$ 8,007


$ 5,565


$ 8,346

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 6,711


$ 4,837


$ 8,007


$ 5,565


$ 8,346











Noninterest expense

$ 142,032


$ 138,589


$ 144,580


$ 141,117


$ 137,193

Certain noninterest expense items










Early retirement program

(305)


(1,594)


-


(200)


1

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


13

Branch right sizing expense

(2,004)


(163)


(994)


(1,581)


(410)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

139,723


136,832


143,586


139,336


136,797

Less: Fraud event

-


-


(4,300)


-


-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 139,723


$ 136,832


$ 139,286


$ 139,336


$ 136,797











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 76,249


$ 73,862


$ 74,824


$ 71,588


$ 69,167

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Early retirement program

(305)


(1,594)


-


(200)


1

Other

(1)


1


-


-


(1)

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 75,943


$ 72,269


$ 74,824


$ 71,388


$ 69,167











Other operating expenses

$ 43,027


$ 42,276


$ 46,051


$ 46,115


$ 44,540

Certain other operating expenses items










Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


13

Branch right sizing expense

(1,556)


255


(161)


(1,457)


(184)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 41,471


$ 42,531


$ 45,890


$ 44,658


$ 44,369

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

(in thousands, except per share data)










YEAR-TO-DATE








Net income (loss)

$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693


$ 104,374

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


1,832


1,832

Early retirement program

1,899


1,594


-


536


336

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


602


602

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


28,393


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

3,161


1,157


994


2,746


1,165

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(177,368)


(719)


(260)


(8,915)


(8,449)

Certain items, net of tax

629,754


2,032


734


25,194


23,879

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 154,123


$ 89,193


$ 33,122


$ 177,887


$ 128,253











Diluted earnings per share

$ (3.63)


$ 0.69


$ 0.26


$ 1.21


$ 0.83

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


0.02


0.02

Early retirement program

0.02


0.01


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

6.11


-


-


0.23


0.23

Branch right sizing (net)

0.02


0.01


-


0.02


0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1.34)


-


-


(0.07)


(0.07)

Certain items, net of tax

4.81


0.02


-


0.20


0.19

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.18


$ 0.71


$ 0.26


$ 1.41


$ 1.02











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."

















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE








Noninterest income

$ (667,678)


$ 88,509


$ 46,155


$ 147,171


$ 103,613

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


28,393


28,393

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 134,384


$ 88,509


$ 46,155


$ 175,564


$ 132,006











Other income

$ 18,985


$ 12,844


$ 8,007


$ 27,493


$ 21,928

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 19,555


$ 12,844


$ 8,007


$ 27,493


$ 21,928











Noninterest expense

$ 425,201


$ 283,169


$ 144,580


$ 557,543


$ 416,426

Certain noninterest expense items










Early retirement program

(1,899)


(1,594)


-


(536)


(336)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


(1,832)


(1,832)

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


(602)


(602)

Branch right sizing expense

(3,161)


(1,157)


(994)


(2,746)


(1,165)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

420,141


280,418


143,586


551,827


412,491

Less: Fraud event

(4,300)


(4,300)


(4,300)


-


-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 415,841


$ 276,118


$ 139,286


$ 551,827


$ 412,491











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 224,935


$ 148,686


$ 74,824


$ 284,124


$ 212,536

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Early retirement program

(1,899)


(1,594)


-


(536)


(336)

Other

-


1


-


-


-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 223,036


$ 147,093


$ 74,824


$ 283,588


$ 212,200











Other operating expenses

$ 131,354


$ 88,327


$ 46,051


$ 178,520


$ 132,405

Certain other operating expenses items










Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


(602)


(602)

Branch right sizing expense

(1,462)


94


(161)


(2,116)


(659)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 129,892


$ 88,421


$ 45,890


$ 175,802


$ 131,144

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period









For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)


















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets













Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


$ 3,528,872


$ 3,528,833

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


(97,242)


(101,093)

Total intangibles

(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


(1,418,041)


(1,421,892)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794


$ 2,116,972


$ 2,110,831


$ 2,106,941











Total assets

$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991


$ 26,876,049


$ 27,269,404

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


(97,242)


(101,093)

Total intangibles

(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


(1,418,041)


(1,421,892)

Tangible assets

$ 22,799,843


$ 25,282,204


$ 25,378,478


$ 25,458,008


$ 25,847,512











Ratio of common equity to assets

13.85 %


13.30 %


13.18 %


13.13 %


12.94 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.53 %


8.46 %


8.34 %


8.29 %


8.15 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share


















Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


$ 3,528,872


$ 3,528,833

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


(97,242)


(101,093)

Total intangibles

(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


(1,418,041)


(1,421,892)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794


$ 2,116,972


$ 2,110,831


$ 2,106,941

Shares of common stock outstanding

144,703,075


125,996,248


125,926,822


125,651,540


125,554,598

Book value per common share

$ 23.18


$ 28.17


$ 28.04


$ 28.08


$ 28.11

Tangible book value per common share

$ 13.45


$ 16.97


$ 16.81


$ 16.80


$ 16.78











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits

















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 9,565,766


$ 8,407,847


$ 8,614,833


$ 8,467,291


$ 8,355,496

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,169,362


2,691,215


3,005,328


2,790,339


2,710,167

Less: Intercompany eliminations

2,937,147


1,121,932


1,073,500


1,045,734


986,626

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,459,257


$ 4,594,700


$ 4,536,005


$ 4,631,218


$ 4,658,703











FHLB borrowing availability

$ 6,134,000


$ 5,133,000


$ 4,432,000


$ 4,716,000


$ 4,955,000

Unpledged securities

1,575,000


3,697,000


4,197,000


4,103,000


4,110,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and










Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,824,000


1,894,000


1,780,000


2,081,000


2,109,000

Additional liquidity sources

$ 9,533,000


$ 10,724,000


$ 10,409,000


$ 10,900,000


$ 11,174,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.1


2.3


2.3


2.4


2.4











(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.











Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio


















Net charge offs

$ 10,711


$ 10,576


$ 9,648


$ 11,536


$ 9,314

Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)

500


1,100


1,900


2,500


3,500

Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio

$ 10,211


$ 9,476


$ 7,748


$ 9,036


$ 5,814











Average total loans

$ 16,976,231


$ 17,046,802


$ 16,920,050


$ 17,212,034


$ 17,208,162











Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)

0.25 %


0.25 %


0.23 %


0.27 %


0.22 %

NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off










portfolio (annualized)

0.24 %


0.22 %


0.19 %


0.21 %


0.13 %











(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.



Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets


















Net income (loss)

$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319


$ 24,740

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

305


1,594


-


200


(1)

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


(13)

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


-


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

2,004


163


994


1,581


410

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(176,649)


(459)


(260)


(466)


(7,524)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 64,930


$ 56,071


$ 33,122


$ 49,634


$ 46,005











Average total assets

$ 24,914,922


$ 26,645,131


$ 26,678,628


$ 27,078,943


$ 27,216,440











Return on average assets

-8.96 %


0.82 %


0.49 %


0.71 %


0.36 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.03 %


0.84 %


0.50 %


0.73 %


0.67 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity


















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319


$ 24,740

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,287


2,289


2,605


2,843


2,845

Total income available to common stockholders

$ (560,505)


$ 57,062


$ 34,993


$ 51,162


$ 27,585

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

305


1,594


-


200


(1)

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


(13)

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


-


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

2,004


163


994


1,581


410

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(176,649)


(459)


(260)


(466)


(7,524)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

64,930


56,071


33,122


49,634


46,005

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,287


2,289


2,605


2,843


2,845

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 67,217


$ 58,360


$ 35,727


$ 52,477


$ 48,850











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,368,308


$ 3,546,163


$ 3,564,469


$ 3,543,146


$ 3,505,141

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(89,349)


(92,432)


(95,787)


(99,405)


(103,438)

Total average intangibles

(1,410,148)


(1,413,231)


(1,416,586)


(1,420,204)


(1,424,237)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,958,160


$ 2,132,932


$ 2,147,883


$ 2,122,942


$ 2,080,904











Return on average common equity

-66.29 %


6.20 %


3.69 %


5.43 %


2.81 %

Return on tangible common equity

-113.56 %


10.73 %


6.61 %


9.59 %


5.27 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

7.65 %


6.34 %


3.77 %


5.57 %


5.22 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

13.62 %


10.97 %


6.75 %


9.83 %


9.34 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 142,032


$ 138,589


$ 144,580


$ 141,117


$ 137,193

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Early retirement program

(305)


(1,594)


-


(200)


1

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


13

Branch right sizing expense

(2,004)


(163)


(994)


(1,581)


(410)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(200)


(216)


(198)


(317)


(87)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,097)


(3,098)


(3,527)


(3,850)


(3,851)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 136,426


$ 133,518


$ 139,861


$ 135,169


$ 132,859











Net interest income

$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422


$ 164,942


$ 157,712

Noninterest income

(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558


17,130

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

3,811


6,422


6,414


6,424


6,398

Efficiency ratio denominator

(565,715)


220,600


215,991


214,924


181,240

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


-


28,393

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 236,347


$ 220,600


$ 215,991


$ 214,924


$ 209,633











Efficiency ratio (1)

-25.11 %


62.82 %


66.94 %


65.66 %


75.70 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

57.72 %


60.52 %


64.75 %


62.89 %


63.38 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency

ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest

income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is

a non-GAAP measurement.










(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)







For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue


















Net interest income

$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422


$ 164,942


$ 157,712

Noninterest income

(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558


17,130

Total revenue

(569,526)


214,178


209,577


208,500


174,842

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(801,492)


-


-


-


(28,393)

Adjusted total revenue

$ 232,536


$ 214,178


$ 209,577


$ 208,500


$ 203,235











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)


















Net interest income

$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422


$ 164,942


$ 157,712

Noninterest income

(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558


17,130

Total revenue

(569,526)


214,178


209,577


208,500


174,842

Less: Noninterest expense

142,032


138,589


144,580


141,117


137,193

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ (711,558)


$ 75,589


$ 64,997


$ 67,383


$ 37,649











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue


















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ (711,558)


$ 75,589


$ 64,997


$ 67,383


$ 37,649

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


-


28,393

Plus: Early retirement program costs

305


1,594


-


200


(1)

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


(13)

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

2,004


163


994


1,581


410

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 92,813


$ 77,346


$ 65,991


$ 69,164


$ 66,438

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

($ in thousands)








Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets


















Net income (loss)

$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693


$ 104,374

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


1,832


1,832

Early retirement program

1,899


1,594


-


536


336

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


602


602

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


28,393


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

3,161


1,157


994


2,746


1,165

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(177,368)


(719)


(260)


(8,915)


(8,449)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 154,123


$ 89,193


$ 33,122


$ 177,887


$ 128,253











Average total assets

$ 26,073,100


$ 26,661,787


$ 26,678,628


$ 27,214,647


$ 27,260,212











Return on average assets

-2.44 %


0.66 %


0.49 %


0.56 %


0.51 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.79 %


0.67 %


0.50 %


0.65 %


0.63 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity


















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693


$ 104,374

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

7,181


4,894


2,605


11,377


8,534

Total income available to common stockholders

$ (468,450)


$ 92,055


$ 34,993


$ 164,070


$ 112,908

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


1,832


1,832

Early retirement program

1,899


1,594


-


536


336

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


602


602

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


28,393


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

3,161


1,157


994


2,746


1,165

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(177,368)


(719)


(260)


(8,915)


(8,449)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

154,123


89,193


33,122


177,887


128,253

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

7,181


4,894


2,605


11,377


8,534

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 161,304


$ 94,087


$ 35,727


$ 189,264


$ 136,787











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,492,261


$ 3,555,265


$ 3,564,469


$ 3,486,822


$ 3,467,908

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(92,499)


(94,100)


(95,787)


(105,239)


(107,197)

Total average intangibles

(1,413,298)


(1,414,899)


(1,416,586)


(1,426,038)


(1,427,996)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,078,963


$ 2,140,366


$ 2,147,883


$ 2,060,784


$ 2,039,912











Return on average common equity

-18.21 %


4.94 %


3.69 %


4.38 %


4.02 %

Return on tangible common equity

-30.13 %


8.67 %


6.61 %


7.96 %


7.39 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

5.90 %


5.06 %


3.77 %


5.10 %


4.94 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

10.37 %


8.86 %


6.75 %


9.18 %


8.96 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 425,201


$ 283,169


$ 144,580


$ 557,543


$ 416,426

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Early retirement program

(1,899)


(1,594)


-


(536)


(336)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


(1,832)


(1,832)

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


(602)


(602)

Branch right sizing expense

(3,161)


(1,157)


(994)


(2,746)


(1,165)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(614)


(414)


(198)


(700)


(383)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(9,722)


(6,625)


(3,527)


(15,403)


(11,553)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 409,805


$ 273,379


$ 139,861


$ 535,724


$ 400,555











Net interest income

$ 521,907


$ 335,246


$ 163,422


$ 628,465


$ 463,523

Noninterest income

(667,678)


88,509


46,155


147,171


103,613

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

16,647


12,836


6,414


25,820


19,396

Efficiency ratio denominator

(129,124)


436,591


215,991


801,456


586,532

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


-


-


-


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

801,492


-


-


28,393


28,393

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 672,938


$ 436,591


$ 215,991


$ 829,849


$ 614,925











Efficiency ratio (1)

-329.30 %


64.86 %


66.94 %


69.57 %


71.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

60.90 %


62.62 %


64.75 %


64.56 %


65.14 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency

ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest

income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is

a non-GAAP measurement.










(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
