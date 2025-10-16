Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

George Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and CEO, commented on third quarter 2025 results:

The third quarter was transformative for Simmons. With overwhelming investor support we successfully raised $327 million of equity capital to reposition our balance sheet and unlock our future earnings stream. We effectively addressed a negative arbitrage between long-term bond yields and shorter-term funding costs which freed up capital for future growth. While the one-time loss on the sale of the bonds was significant, the financial strength of our company coupled with the positive sentiment from investors allowed us that opportunity.

Although the benefit of the repositioning was only partially realized in the quarter based on the timing of the transactions, our results demonstrated the exceptional improvement in our profitability, and the results from the month of September are very encouraging for our future performance.

I believe we are now well positioned to deliver stronger organic growth throughout our franchise which includes some of the most dynamic markets in the country. Our team is prepared, and I am optimistic about Simmons' future.

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported a net loss of $562.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $54.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $(4.00) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.20 for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the third quarter of 2025 were $64.9 million, compared to $56.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.46, compared to $0.44 in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.37 in the third quarter of 2024.

As previously disclosed, on July 22, 2025, the Company announced the pricing of its public offering of the Company's Class A common stock that generated net proceeds of approximately $327 million. Proceeds from the offering were subsequently utilized to support a balance sheet repositioning that included the sale of approximately $2.4 billion (fair value) of low-yielding investment securities at an after-tax loss of approximately $626 million. Proceeds from the sale of the investment securities were primarily used to deleverage the balance sheet through the pay-down of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits, as well as higher rate other borrowings primarily consisting of FHLB advances. The pay-down of higher rate funding was completed throughout the third quarter of 2025, and thus the benefits (including interest expense savings) are only partially reflected in the results for the quarter.

The table below summarizes the impact of the loss on the sale of securities, as well as other certain items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and loss on early extinguishment of debt. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data

3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Net income (loss)

$ (562.8) $ 54.8 $ 24.7









Branch right sizing costs, net

2.0 0.2 0.4 Early retirement program costs

0.3 1.6 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt

0.6 - - Loss on sale of securities

801.5 - 28.4 Total pre-tax impact

804.4 1.8 28.8 Tax effect

(176.7) (0.5) (7.5) Total impact on earnings

627.7 1.3 21.3 Adjusted earnings 1,3

$ 64.9 $ 56.1 $ 46.0





























Diluted EPS

$ (4.00) $ 0.43 $ 0.20









Branch right sizing costs, net

0.01 - - Early retirement program costs

- 0.01 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt

- - - Loss on sale of securities

5.70 - 0.23 Total pre-tax impact

5.71 0.01 0.23 Tax effect

(1.25) - (0.06) Total impact on earnings

4.46 0.01 0.17 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.37

The Financial Highlights table below summarizes key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025, the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24

3Q25 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 3Q25 vs 2Q25

unless otherwise noted Total loans $17,189 $17,111 $17,336

Total investment securities 3,319 5,997 6,350

Net loss of $562.8 million and

diluted EPS of $(4.00)





diluted EPS of $(4.00) Adjusted net income 1 of $64.9

million and adjusted diluted

EPS 1 of $0.46





of $64.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.46 Total revenue of $(569.5)

million and PPNR 1 of $(711.6)

million





million and PPNR of $(711.6) million Adjusted total revenue 1 of

$232.5 million and adjusted

PPNR 1 of $92.8 million





of $232.5 million and adjusted PPNR of $92.8 million Net interest income up $14.8

million, or 9 percent





million, or 9 percent Net interest margin up 44 basis

points to 3.50%; the 6 th

consecutive quarterly increase

in net interest margin





points to 3.50%; the 6 consecutive quarterly increase in net interest margin Pricing discipline led to 5 basis

point increase in loan yields





point increase in loan yields Cost of deposits down 11 bps;

reduction in higher rate funding

only partially reflected in 3Q25

results





reduction in higher rate funding only partially reflected in 3Q25 results NCO ratio of 25 bps in 3Q24;

provision for credit losses on

loans exceeded net charge-offs

by $4.5 million





provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $4.5 million ACL ratio up 2 bps to 1.50% Total deposits 19,838 21,825 21,935

Total assets 24,208 26,694 27,269

Total shareholders' equity 3,354 3,549 3,529

Performance Measures (in millions)







Total revenue $(569.5) $214.2 $174.8

Adjusted total revenue1 232.5 214.2 203.2

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) (711.6) 75.6 37.6

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 92.8 77.3 66.4

Provision for credit losses 12.0 11.9 12.1

Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ (4.00) $ 0.43 $ 0.20

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.46 0.44 0.37

Cash dividend declared 0.2125 0.2125 0.21

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.22 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.90 0.92 0.59

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 0.62 0.38

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL) 1.50 1.48 1.35

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 168 161 229

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA ratio) 13.85 % 13.30 % 12.94 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 8.53 8.46 8.15

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.54 12.36 12.06

Total risk-based capital ratio 15.07 14.42 14.25

Other Data







Net interest margin (FTE) 3.50 % 3.06 % 2.74 %

Loan yield (FTE) 6.31 6.26 6.44

Cost of deposits 2.25 2.36 2.79

Full-time equivalent employees 2,883 2,947 2,972

Number of financial centers 223 223 234



Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $186.7 million, up $14.8 million, or 9 percent, compared to $171.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and up $28.9 million, or 18 percent, from $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $313.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $315.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in the level of interest income derived from investment securities resulting from the balance sheet repositioning undertaken in the third quarter of 2025 that included the sale of lower-yielding investment securities, that was offset by increases in interest income from loans and other earning assets. Interest expense totaled $126.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $143.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning.

Select Yield/Rates 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.31 % 6.26 % 6.20 % 6.32 % 6.44 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 4.01 3.48 3.48 3.54 3.63 Cost of interest bearing deposits 2.86 2.97 3.05 3.28 3.52 Cost of deposits 2.25 2.36 2.44 2.60 2.79 Net interest spread (FTE)2 2.86 2.41 2.30 2.15 1.95 Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.50 3.06 2.95 2.87 2.74

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $(756.2) million, compared to $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Included in third quarter 2025 results was a $801.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of low-yielding securities that were sold in connection with the previously mentioned balance sheet repositioning and $0.6 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt. The third quarter of 2024 included a $28.4 million pre-tax loss on the sale of low-yielding securities. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was broad based, led by an increase in mortgage lending income and a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) negative valuation adjustment in the second quarter of 2025, which is included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 13.0 $ 12.6 $ 12.6 $ 13.0 $ 12.7 Wealth management fees 10.0 9.5 9.6 9.7 9.1 Debit and credit card fees 8.5 8.6 8.4 8.3 8.1 Mortgage lending income 2.3 1.7 2.0 1.8 2.0 Other service charges and fees 1.5 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.5 Bank owned life insurance 3.9 3.9 4.1 3.8 3.8 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (801.5) - - - (28.4) Other income 6.1 4.8 8.0 5.6 8.3 Total noninterest income $(756.2) $ 42.4 $ 46.2 $ 43.6 $ 17.1











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 45.9 $ 42.4 $ 46.2 $ 43.6 $ 45.5

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $142.0 million, compared to $138.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $137.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and termination of vendor and software services. Collectively, these items totaled $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $139.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $136.8 million in both the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected salary and employee benefits accrual adjustments given the Company's financial performance through the third quarter of 2025 and a $1.6 million fraud recovery in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Salaries and employee benefits $ 76.2 $ 73.9 $ 74.8 $ 71.6 $ 69.2 Occupancy expense, net 12.1 11.8 12.7 11.9 12.2 Furniture and equipment 5.3 5.5 5.5 5.7 5.6 Deposit insurance 5.2 4.9 5.4 5.6 5.6 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 Other operating expenses 43.0 42.3 46.1 46.1 44.5 Total noninterest expense $142.0 $138.6 $144.6 $141.1 $137.2











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 75.9 $ 72.3 $ 74.8 $ 71.4 $ 69.2 Adjusted other operating expenses1 41.5 42.5 45.9 44.7 44.4 Adjusted noninterest expense1 139.7 136.8 143.6 139.3 136.8 Efficiency ratio (25.11) % 62.82 % 66.94 % 65.66 % 75.70 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 57.72 60.52 64.75 62.89 63.38 Full-time equivalent employees 2,883 2,947 2,949 2,946 2,972 Number of financial centers 223 223 222 222 234

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $17.2 billion, up 2 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in mortgage warehouse, real estate - construction and agricultural, offset in part by declines in real estate - commercial and commercial portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $4.0 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. This marked the fourth consecutive quarterly increase in unfunded loan commitments. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $490 million with a weighted average rate of 7.19 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Total loans $17,189 $17,111 $17,094 $17,006 $17,336 Unfunded loan commitments 3,955 3,947 3,888 3,739 3,681

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $19.8 billion, compared to $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $21.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in total deposits reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning previously mentioned. At the same time, the overall mix of deposits improved with noninterest bearing deposits representing 22.1 percent of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 20.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Interest bearing transaction accounts (excluding interest bearing public funds) represent 42.8 percent of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 39.0 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were $18.8 million, compared to $634.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $1.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in other borrowings on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis reflected the pay down of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning.

Deposits $ in millions 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,377 $ 4,468 $ 4,455 $ 4,461 $ 4,522 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,289 10,532 10,621 10,331 10,038 Time deposits 3,331 3,588 3,695 3,796 4,014 Brokered deposits 1,841 3,237 2,914 3,298 3,361 Total deposits $19,838 $21,825 $21,684 $21,886 $21,935











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 22 % 20 % 21 % 20 % 21 % Total loans to total deposits 87 78 79 78 79

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2025 totaled $153.9 million, compared to $157.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $101.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected declines in commercial and real estate - single family loan portfolios, offset in part by an increase in the real estate - commercial portfolio. The increase in nonperforming loans on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to two specific credit relationships that were placed on nonaccrual at the end of first quarter of 2025. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the third quarter of 2025 at 168 percent, compared to 161 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 229 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 66 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 62 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $258.0 million, compared to $253.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $233.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.50 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.48 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the third quarter of 2025 were 25 basis points, unchanged from second quarter 2025 levels and up slightly from 22 basis points in the third quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality $ in millions 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.48 % 1.38 % 1.35 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 168 161 165 212 229 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.90 0.92 0.89 0.65 0.59 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.25 0.25 0.23 0.27 0.22 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.22 0.20











Total nonperforming loans $153.9 $157.2 $152.3 $110.7 $101.7 Total other nonperforming assets 6.8 9.5 10.0 10.5 2.6 Total nonperforming assets $160.7 $166.7 $162.3 $121.2 $104.3











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6

Capital and Subordinated Debt

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of both the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024. The decrease on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis was primarily due to a decline in undivided profits, reflecting the loss on sale of securities, offset in part by net proceeds of approximately $327 million from a common equity offering completed prior to commencement of the balance sheet repositioning. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $23.18, compared to $28.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $28.11 at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $13.45, compared to $16.97 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $16.78 at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in book value per share and tangible book value per share was due to the loss on the sale of investment securities.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 13.9 percent, compared to 13.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and 12.9 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.5 percent at the end of both the third quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2025, and 8.2 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company completed the offering and sale of $325 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2035 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at par. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, to repay in full the Company's outstanding $330 million principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028, which was completed on October 1, 2025. Additionally, on July 31, 2025, the Company completed the redemption of the Company's outstanding $37 million principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030.

Select Capital Ratios 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.9 % 13.3 % 13.2 % 13.1 % 12.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.5 8.5 8.3 8.3 8.2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.5 12.4 12.2 12.4 12.1 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 10.0 9.8 9.7 9.6 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.5 12.4 12.2 12.4 12.1 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.1 14.4 14.6 14.6 14.3

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of September 30, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

____________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, losses on sale of securities, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, termination of vendor and software services and losses on early extinguishment of debt.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities, or the aforementioned two specific credit relationships. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 377,604

$ 398,081

$ 423,171

$ 429,705

$ 398,321 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 266,013

246,381

211,115

257,672

205,081 Cash and cash equivalents 643,617

644,462

634,286

687,377

603,402 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100

100

100

100

100 Investment securities - held-to-maturity -

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636

3,658,700 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426

2,691,094 Mortgage loans held for sale 15,507

16,972

8,351

11,417

8,270 Assets held in trading accounts 12,695

-

-

-

- Loans:

















Loans 17,188,817

17,111,096

17,094,078

17,005,937

17,336,040 Allowance for credit losses on loans (258,006)

(253,537)

(252,168)

(235,019)

(233,223) Net loans 16,930,811

16,857,559

16,841,910

16,770,918

17,102,817 Premises and equipment 568,343

573,160

573,616

585,431

584,366 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 6,386

8,794

8,976

9,270

1,299 Interest receivable 104,383

120,443

117,398

123,243

125,700 Bank owned life insurance 539,372

535,481

535,324

531,805

508,781 Goodwill 1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799 Other intangible assets 87,520

90,617

93,714

97,242

101,093 Other assets 659,352

528,382

551,112

572,385

562,983 Total assets $ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,377,232

$ 4,468,237

$ 4,455,255

$ 4,460,517

$ 4,521,715 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 10,932,914

11,176,791

11,265,554

10,982,022

10,863,945 Time deposits 4,527,587

6,179,962

5,963,811

6,443,211

6,549,774 Total deposits 19,837,733

21,824,990

21,684,620

21,885,750

21,935,434 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 22,348

31,306

50,133

37,109

51,071 Other borrowings 18,832

634,349

884,863

745,372

1,045,878 Subordinated notes and debentures 651,250

366,369

366,331

366,293

366,255 Accrued interest and other liabilities 324,036

287,396

275,559

312,653

341,933 Total liabilities 20,854,199

23,144,410

23,261,506

23,347,177

23,740,571



















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock 1,447

1,260

1,259

1,257

1,256 Surplus 2,848,977

2,518,286

2,515,372

2,511,590

2,508,438 Undivided profits 817,022

1,410,564

1,382,564

1,376,935

1,355,000 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (313,483)

(380,900)

(367,710)

(360,910)

(335,861) Total stockholders' equity 3,353,963

3,549,210

3,531,485

3,528,872

3,528,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands, except per share data)

















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans (including fees) $ 269,210

$ 265,373

$ 257,755

$ 272,727

$ 277,939 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 6,421

2,531

2,703

2,913

2,921 Investment securities 37,464

46,898

47,257

50,162

53,220 Mortgage loans held for sale 229

221

122

180

209 Assets held in trading accounts 99

-

-

-

- TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 313,423

315,023

307,837

325,982

334,289 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 49,064

57,231

62,559

70,661

73,937 Other deposits 67,546

69,108

67,895

72,369

78,307 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 72

59

113

119

138 Other borrowings 2,957

10,613

7,714

11,386

17,067 Subordinated notes and debentures 7,123

6,188

6,134

6,505

7,128 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 126,762

143,199

144,415

161,040

176,577 NET INTEREST INCOME 186,661

171,824

163,422

164,942

157,712 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Provision for credit losses on loans 15,180

11,945

26,797

13,332

12,148 TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,966

11,945

26,797

13,332

12,148 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES 174,695

159,879

136,625

151,610

145,564 NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts 13,045

12,588

12,635

12,978

12,713 Debit and credit card fees 8,478

8,567

8,446

8,323

8,144 Wealth management fees 9,965

9,464

9,629

9,658

9,098 Mortgage lending income 2,259

1,687

2,013

1,828

1,956 Bank owned life insurance income 3,943

3,890

4,092

3,780

3,757 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 1,474

1,321

1,333

1,426

1,509 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (801,492)

-

-

-

(28,393) Other income 6,141

4,837

8,007

5,565

8,346 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME (756,187)

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130 NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits 76,249

73,862

74,824

71,588

69,167 Occupancy expense, net 12,106

11,844

12,651

11,876

12,216 Furniture and equipment expense 5,275

5,474

5,465

5,671

5,612 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 200

216

198

317

87 Deposit insurance 5,175

4,917

5,391

5,550

5,571 Other operating expenses 43,027

42,276

46,051

46,115

44,540 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 142,032

138,589

144,580

141,117

137,193 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (723,524)

63,644

38,200

54,051

25,501 Provision for income taxes (160,732)

8,871

5,812

5,732

761 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (4.01)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Tier 1 capital

















Stockholders' equity $ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833 CECL transition provision (1) -

-

-

30,873

30,873 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,376,255)

(1,379,104)

(1,381,953)

(1,385,128)

(1,388,549) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 313,483

380,900

367,710

360,910

335,861 Total Tier 1 capital 2,291,191

2,551,006

2,517,242

2,535,527

2,507,018



















Tier 2 capital

















Subordinated notes and debentures 651,250

366,369

366,331

366,293

366,255 Subordinated debt phase out (198,000)

(198,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

(132,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

















reserve for unfunded commitments 248,710

258,079

257,769

222,313

220,517 Total Tier 2 capital 701,960

426,448

492,100

456,606

454,772 Total risk-based capital $ 2,993,151

$ 2,977,454

$ 3,009,342

$ 2,992,133

$ 2,961,790



















Risk weighted assets $ 19,861,879

$ 20,646,324

$ 20,621,540

$ 20,473,960

$ 20,790,941



















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 23,963,356

$ 25,606,135

$ 25,619,424

$ 26,037,459

$ 26,198,178



















Ratios at end of quarter

















Equity to assets 13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 %

12.94 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 %

8.15 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 %

12.06 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.56 %

9.96 %

9.83 %

9.74 %

9.57 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 %

12.06 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.07 %

14.42 %

14.59 %

14.61 %

14.25 %



















(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.



(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



















Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Investment Securities - End of Period

















Held-to-Maturity

















U.S. Government agencies $ -

$ 457,228

$ 456,545

$ 455,869

$ 455,179 Mortgage-backed securities -

1,024,313

1,048,170

1,070,032

1,093,070 State and political subdivisions -

1,855,614

1,856,905

1,857,177

1,857,283 Other securities -

254,376

253,936

253,558

253,168 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) -

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636

3,658,700 Available-for-Sale

















U.S. Treasury $ -

$ 400

$ 699

$ 996

$ 1,290 U.S. Government agencies 48,355

49,498

52,318

54,547

58,397 Mortgage-backed securities 2,249,593

1,349,991

1,380,913

1,392,759

1,510,402 State and political subdivisions 845,371

807,842

832,898

858,182

898,178 Other securities 175,958

197,589

225,021

222,942

222,827 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426

2,691,094 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 3,319,277

$ 5,996,851

$ 6,107,405

$ 6,166,062

$ 6,349,794 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ -

$ 2,891,974

$ 2,929,625

$ 2,949,951

$ 3,109,610

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Loan Portfolio - End of Period

















Consumer:

















Credit cards $ 173,020

$ 176,166

$ 179,680

$ 181,675

$ 177,696 Other consumer 112,335

123,831

97,198

127,319

113,896 Total consumer 285,355

299,997

276,878

308,994

291,592 Real Estate:

















Construction 2,874,823

2,784,578

2,778,245

2,789,249

2,796,378 Single-family residential 2,617,849

2,625,717

2,647,451

2,689,946

2,724,648 Other commercial real estate 7,875,649

7,961,412

8,051,304

7,912,336

7,992,437 Total real estate 13,368,321

13,371,707

13,477,000

13,391,531

13,513,463 Commercial:

















Commercial 2,397,388

2,440,507

2,372,681

2,434,175

2,467,384 Agricultural 353,181

333,078

264,469

261,154

314,340 Total commercial 2,750,569

2,773,585

2,637,150

2,695,329

2,781,724 Other 784,572

665,807

703,050

610,083

749,261 Total loans $ 17,188,817

$ 17,111,096

$ 17,094,078

$ 17,005,937

$ 17,336,040

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















Beginning balance $ 253,537

$ 252,168

$ 235,019

$ 233,223

$ 230,389



















Loans charged off:

















Credit cards 1,862

1,702

1,460

1,629

1,744 Other consumer 600

351

1,133

505

524 Real estate 1,350

1,450

4,425

3,810

159 Commercial 8,079

8,257

4,243

6,796

8,235 Total loans charged off 11,891

11,760

11,261

12,740

10,662



















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

















Credit cards 257

334

211

391

231 Other consumer 303

294

306

279

275 Real estate 115

87

99

275

403 Commercial 505

469

997

259

439 Total recoveries 1,180

1,184

1,613

1,204

1,348 Net loans charged off 10,711

10,576

9,648

11,536

9,314 Provision for credit losses on loans 15,180

11,945

26,797

13,332

12,148 Balance, end of quarter $ 258,006

$ 253,537

$ 252,168

$ 235,019

$ 233,223



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 153,516

$ 156,453

$ 151,897

$ 110,154

$ 100,865 Loans past due 90 days or more 423

709

494

603

830 Total nonperforming loans 153,939

157,162

152,391

110,757

101,695 Other nonperforming assets:

















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 6,386

8,794

8,976

9,270

1,299 Other nonperforming assets 392

759

978

1,202

1,311 Total other nonperforming assets 6,778

9,553

9,954

10,472

2,610 Total nonperforming assets $ 160,717

$ 166,715

$ 162,345

$ 121,229

$ 104,305



















Ratios

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 %

1.35 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 168 %

161 %

165 %

212 %

229 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.90 %

0.92 %

0.89 %

0.65 %

0.59 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 %

0.62 %

0.61 %

0.45 %

0.38 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.25 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.22 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.24 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.20 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to

















average credit card loans (QTD) 3.64 %

2.99 %

2.72 %

2.63 %

3.23 %

Simmons First National Corporation





























SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis





















For the Quarters Ended

































(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Sep 2025

Three Months Ended

Jun 2025

Three Months Ended

Sep 2024 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Earning assets:

































Interest bearing balances due from banks

































and federal funds sold $ 566,344

$ 6,421

4.50 %

$ 219,928

$ 2,531

4.62 %

$ 204,505

$ 2,921

5.68 % Investment securities - taxable 2,751,493

29,183

4.21 %

3,483,805

31,233

3.60 %

3,826,934

37,473

3.90 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 1,242,936

11,210

3.58 %

2,564,037

21,210

3.32 %

2,617,532

21,318

3.24 % Mortgage loans held for sale 13,776

229

6.60 %

13,063

221

6.79 %

12,425

209

6.69 % Assets held in trading accounts 11,305

99

3.47 %

-

-

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 % Other loans held for sale -

-

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 16,976,231

270,092

6.31 %

17,046,802

266,250

6.26 %

17,208,162

278,766

6.44 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 21,562,085

317,234

5.84 %

23,327,635

321,445

5.53 %

23,869,558

340,687

5.68 % Non-earning assets 3,352,837









3,317,496









3,346,882







Total assets $ 24,914,922









$ 26,645,131









$ 27,216,440











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest bearing liabilities:

































Interest bearing transaction and

































savings accounts $ 11,043,132

$ 67,546

2.43 %

$ 11,220,060

$ 69,108

2.47 %

$ 10,826,514

$ 78,307

2.88 % Time deposits 5,116,070

49,064

3.80 %

5,820,499

57,231

3.94 %

6,355,801

73,937

4.63 % Total interest bearing deposits 16,159,202

116,610

2.86 %

17,040,559

126,339

2.97 %

17,182,315

152,244

3.52 % Federal funds purchased and securities

































sold under agreement to repurchase 23,306

72

1.23 %

32,565

59

0.73 %

51,830

138

1.06 % Other borrowings 268,278

2,957

4.37 %

960,817

10,613

4.43 %

1,252,435

17,067

5.42 % Subordinated notes and debentures 407,922

7,123

6.93 %

366,350

6,188

6.77 %

366,236

7,128

7.74 % Total interest bearing liabilities 16,858,708

126,762

2.98 %

18,400,291

143,199

3.12 %

18,852,816

176,577

3.73 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest bearing deposits 4,369,941









4,390,454









4,535,105







Other liabilities 317,965









308,223









323,378







Total liabilities 21,546,614









23,098,968









23,711,299







Stockholders' equity 3,368,308









3,546,163









3,505,141







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,914,922









$ 26,645,131









$ 27,216,440







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 190,472









$ 178,246









$ 164,110



Net interest spread (FTE)







2.86 %









2.41 %









1.95 % Net interest margin (FTE)







3.50 %









3.06 %









2.74 %

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands, except share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - As Reported

















Net Income (loss) $ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740 Diluted earnings per share (4.00)

0.43

0.26

0.38

0.20 Return on average assets -8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.71 %

0.36 % Return on average common equity -66.29 %

6.20 %

3.69 %

5.43 %

2.81 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) -113.56 %

10.73 %

6.61 %

9.59 %

5.27 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.50 %

3.06 %

2.95 %

2.87 %

2.74 % Efficiency ratio (2) -25.11 %

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 % FTE adjustment 3,811

6,422

6,414

6,424

6,398 Average diluted shares outstanding 140,648,704

126,406,453

126,336,557

126,232,084

125,999,269 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.213

0.213

0.213

0.210

0.210 Accretable yield on acquired loans 725

1,263

1,084

1,863

1,496 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 64,930

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.46

0.44

0.26

0.39

0.37 Adjusted return on average assets 1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 %

0.73 %

0.67 % Adjusted return on average common equity 7.65 %

6.34 %

3.77 %

5.57 %

5.22 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 13.62 %

10.97 %

6.75 %

9.83 %

9.34 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 57.72 %

60.52 %

64.75 %

62.89 %

63.38 % YEAR-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - GAAP

















Net Income (loss) $ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374 Diluted earnings per share (3.63)

0.69

0.26

1.21

0.83 Return on average assets -2.44 %

0.66 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.51 % Return on average common equity -18.21 %

4.94 %

3.69 %

4.38 %

4.02 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) -30.13 %

8.67 %

6.61 %

7.96 %

7.39 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 %

3.01 %

2.95 %

2.74 %

2.70 % Efficiency ratio (2) -329.30 %

64.86 %

66.94 %

69.57 %

71.00 % FTE adjustment 16,647

12,836

6,414

25,820

19,396 Average diluted shares outstanding 131,132,891

126,325,650

126,336,557

126,115,606

125,910,260 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.638

0.425

0.213

0.840

0.630 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 154,123

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.18

0.71

0.26

1.41

1.02 Adjusted return on average assets 0.79 %

0.67 %

0.50 %

0.65 %

0.63 % Adjusted return on average common equity 5.90 %

5.06 %

3.77 %

5.10 %

4.94 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 10.37 %

8.86 %

6.75 %

9.18 %

8.96 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 60.90 %

62.62 %

64.75 %

64.56 %

65.14 % END OF PERIOD

















Book value per share $ 23.18

$ 28.17

$ 28.04

$ 28.08

$ 28.11 Tangible book value per share 13.45

16.97

16.81

16.80

16.78 Shares outstanding 144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

125,651,540

125,554,598 Full-time equivalent employees 2,883

2,947

2,949

2,946

2,972 Total number of financial centers 223

223

222

222

234



















(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

















(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.













Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 (in thousands, except per share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Early retirement program 305

1,594

-

200

(1) Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

(13) Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

-

28,393 Branch right sizing (net) 2,004

163

994

1,581

410 Tax effect of certain items (1) (176,649)

(459)

(260)

(466)

(7,524) Certain items, net of tax 627,722

1,298

734

1,315

21,265 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 64,930

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005



















Diluted earnings per share $ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

- Early retirement program -

0.01

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 5.70

-

-

-

0.23 Branch right sizing (net) 0.01

-

-

0.01

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (1.25)

-

-

-

(0.06) Certain items, net of tax 4.46

0.01

-

0.01

0.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.46

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.39

$ 0.37



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ (756,187)

$ 42,354

$ 46,155

$ 43,558

$ 17,130 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

-

28,393 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 45,875

$ 42,354

$ 46,155

$ 43,558

$ 45,523



















Other income $ 6,141

$ 4,837

$ 8,007

$ 5,565

$ 8,346 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 6,711

$ 4,837

$ 8,007

$ 5,565

$ 8,346



















Noninterest expense $ 142,032

$ 138,589

$ 144,580

$ 141,117

$ 137,193 Certain noninterest expense items

















Early retirement program (305)

(1,594)

-

(200)

1 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

13 Branch right sizing expense (2,004)

(163)

(994)

(1,581)

(410) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 139,723

136,832

143,586

139,336

136,797 Less: Fraud event -

-

(4,300)

-

- Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 139,723

$ 136,832

$ 139,286

$ 139,336

$ 136,797



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 76,249

$ 73,862

$ 74,824

$ 71,588

$ 69,167 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program (305)

(1,594)

-

(200)

1 Other (1)

1

-

-

(1) Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 75,943

$ 72,269

$ 74,824

$ 71,388

$ 69,167



















Other operating expenses $ 43,027

$ 42,276

$ 46,051

$ 46,115

$ 44,540 Certain other operating expenses items

















Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

13 Branch right sizing expense (1,556)

255

(161)

(1,457)

(184) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 41,471

$ 42,531

$ 45,890

$ 44,658

$ 44,369

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 (in thousands, except per share data)

















YEAR-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

1,832

1,832 Early retirement program 1,899

1,594

-

536

336 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

602

602 Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

28,393

28,393 Branch right sizing (net) 3,161

1,157

994

2,746

1,165 Tax effect of certain items (1) (177,368)

(719)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449) Certain items, net of tax 629,754

2,032

734

25,194

23,879 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 154,123

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253



















Diluted earnings per share $ (3.63)

$ 0.69

$ 0.26

$ 1.21

$ 0.83 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

0.02

0.02 Early retirement program 0.02

0.01

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 6.11

-

-

0.23

0.23 Branch right sizing (net) 0.02

0.01

-

0.02

0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1) (1.34)

-

-

(0.07)

(0.07) Certain items, net of tax 4.81

0.02

-

0.20

0.19 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.18

$ 0.71

$ 0.26

$ 1.41

$ 1.02



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































YEAR-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ (667,678)

$ 88,509

$ 46,155

$ 147,171

$ 103,613 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

28,393

28,393 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 134,384

$ 88,509

$ 46,155

$ 175,564

$ 132,006



















Other income $ 18,985

$ 12,844

$ 8,007

$ 27,493

$ 21,928 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 19,555

$ 12,844

$ 8,007

$ 27,493

$ 21,928



















Noninterest expense $ 425,201

$ 283,169

$ 144,580

$ 557,543

$ 416,426 Certain noninterest expense items

















Early retirement program (1,899)

(1,594)

-

(536)

(336) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

(1,832)

(1,832) Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(602)

(602) Branch right sizing expense (3,161)

(1,157)

(994)

(2,746)

(1,165) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 420,141

280,418

143,586

551,827

412,491 Less: Fraud event (4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

-

- Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 415,841

$ 276,118

$ 139,286

$ 551,827

$ 412,491



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 224,935

$ 148,686

$ 74,824

$ 284,124

$ 212,536 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program (1,899)

(1,594)

-

(536)

(336) Other -

1

-

-

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 223,036

$ 147,093

$ 74,824

$ 283,588

$ 212,200



















Other operating expenses $ 131,354

$ 88,327

$ 46,051

$ 178,520

$ 132,405 Certain other operating expenses items

















Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(602)

(602) Branch right sizing expense (1,462)

94

(161)

(2,116)

(659) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 129,892

$ 88,421

$ 45,890

$ 175,802

$ 131,144

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



























Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093) Total intangibles (1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941



















Total assets $ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093) Total intangibles (1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892) Tangible assets $ 22,799,843

$ 25,282,204

$ 25,378,478

$ 25,458,008

$ 25,847,512



















Ratio of common equity to assets 13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 %

12.94 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 %

8.15 %



















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093) Total intangibles (1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941 Shares of common stock outstanding 144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

125,651,540

125,554,598 Book value per common share $ 23.18

$ 28.17

$ 28.04

$ 28.08

$ 28.11 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.45

$ 16.97

$ 16.81

$ 16.80

$ 16.78



















Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



































Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 9,565,766

$ 8,407,847

$ 8,614,833

$ 8,467,291

$ 8,355,496 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,169,362

2,691,215

3,005,328

2,790,339

2,710,167 Less: Intercompany eliminations 2,937,147

1,121,932

1,073,500

1,045,734

986,626 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,459,257

$ 4,594,700

$ 4,536,005

$ 4,631,218

$ 4,658,703



















FHLB borrowing availability $ 6,134,000

$ 5,133,000

$ 4,432,000

$ 4,716,000

$ 4,955,000 Unpledged securities 1,575,000

3,697,000

4,197,000

4,103,000

4,110,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and

















Bank Term Funding Program (1) 1,824,000

1,894,000

1,780,000

2,081,000

2,109,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 9,533,000

$ 10,724,000

$ 10,409,000

$ 10,900,000

$ 11,174,000



















Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.1

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.4



















(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.



















Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio





































Net charge offs $ 10,711

$ 10,576

$ 9,648

$ 11,536

$ 9,314 Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1) 500

1,100

1,900

2,500

3,500 Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio $ 10,211

$ 9,476

$ 7,748

$ 9,036

$ 5,814



















Average total loans $ 16,976,231

$ 17,046,802

$ 16,920,050

$ 17,212,034

$ 17,208,162



















Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio) 0.25 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.22 % NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off

















portfolio (annualized) 0.24 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.21 %

0.13 %



















(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.





Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





































Net income (loss) $ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Early retirement program 305

1,594

-

200

(1) Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

(13) Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

-

28,393 Branch right sizing (net) 2,004

163

994

1,581

410 Tax effect of certain items (2) (176,649)

(459)

(260)

(466)

(7,524) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 64,930

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005



















Average total assets $ 24,914,922

$ 26,645,131

$ 26,678,628

$ 27,078,943

$ 27,216,440



















Return on average assets -8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.71 %

0.36 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 %

0.73 %

0.67 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,287

2,289

2,605

2,843

2,845 Total income available to common stockholders $ (560,505)

$ 57,062

$ 34,993

$ 51,162

$ 27,585 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Early retirement program 305

1,594

-

200

(1) Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

(13) Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

-

28,393 Branch right sizing (net) 2,004

163

994

1,581

410 Tax effect of certain items (2) (176,649)

(459)

(260)

(466)

(7,524) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 64,930

56,071

33,122

49,634

46,005 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,287

2,289

2,605

2,843

2,845 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 67,217

$ 58,360

$ 35,727

$ 52,477

$ 48,850



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,368,308

$ 3,546,163

$ 3,564,469

$ 3,543,146

$ 3,505,141 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles (89,349)

(92,432)

(95,787)

(99,405)

(103,438) Total average intangibles (1,410,148)

(1,413,231)

(1,416,586)

(1,420,204)

(1,424,237) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,958,160

$ 2,132,932

$ 2,147,883

$ 2,122,942

$ 2,080,904



















Return on average common equity -66.29 %

6.20 %

3.69 %

5.43 %

2.81 % Return on tangible common equity -113.56 %

10.73 %

6.61 %

9.59 %

5.27 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 7.65 %

6.34 %

3.77 %

5.57 %

5.22 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.62 %

10.97 %

6.75 %

9.83 %

9.34 %



















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 142,032

$ 138,589

$ 144,580

$ 141,117

$ 137,193 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)

















Early retirement program (305)

(1,594)

-

(200)

1 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

13 Branch right sizing expense (2,004)

(163)

(994)

(1,581)

(410) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (200)

(216)

(198)

(317)

(87) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,097)

(3,098)

(3,527)

(3,850)

(3,851) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 136,426

$ 133,518

$ 139,861

$ 135,169

$ 132,859



















Net interest income $ 186,661

$ 171,824

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712 Noninterest income (756,187)

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 3,811

6,422

6,414

6,424

6,398 Efficiency ratio denominator (565,715)

220,600

215,991

214,924

181,240 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- (Gain) loss on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

-

28,393 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 236,347

$ 220,600

$ 215,991

$ 214,924

$ 209,633



















Efficiency ratio (1) -25.11 %

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 57.72 %

60.52 %

64.75 %

62.89 %

63.38 %



















(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

















(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.









Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)











For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue





































Net interest income $ 186,661

$ 171,824

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712 Noninterest income (756,187)

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130 Total revenue (569,526)

214,178

209,577

208,500

174,842 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)

















Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities (801,492)

-

-

-

(28,393) Adjusted total revenue $ 232,536

$ 214,178

$ 209,577

$ 208,500

$ 203,235



















Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





































Net interest income $ 186,661

$ 171,824

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712 Noninterest income (756,187)

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130 Total revenue (569,526)

214,178

209,577

208,500

174,842 Less: Noninterest expense 142,032

138,589

144,580

141,117

137,193 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ (711,558)

$ 75,589

$ 64,997

$ 67,383

$ 37,649



















Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





































Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ (711,558)

$ 75,589

$ 64,997

$ 67,383

$ 37,649 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)

















Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

-

28,393 Plus: Early retirement program costs 305

1,594

-

200

(1) Plus: Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

(13) Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net) 2,004

163

994

1,581

410 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 92,813

$ 77,346

$ 65,991

$ 69,164

$ 66,438

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





































Net income (loss) $ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

1,832

1,832 Early retirement program 1,899

1,594

-

536

336 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

602

602 Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

28,393

28,393 Branch right sizing (net) 3,161

1,157

994

2,746

1,165 Tax effect of certain items (2) (177,368)

(719)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 154,123

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253



















Average total assets $ 26,073,100

$ 26,661,787

$ 26,678,628

$ 27,214,647

$ 27,260,212



















Return on average assets -2.44 %

0.66 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.51 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.79 %

0.67 %

0.50 %

0.65 %

0.63 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,181

4,894

2,605

11,377

8,534 Total income available to common stockholders $ (468,450)

$ 92,055

$ 34,993

$ 164,070

$ 112,908 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

1,832

1,832 Early retirement program 1,899

1,594

-

536

336 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

602

602 Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

28,393

28,393 Branch right sizing (net) 3,161

1,157

994

2,746

1,165 Tax effect of certain items (2) (177,368)

(719)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 154,123

89,193

33,122

177,887

128,253 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,181

4,894

2,605

11,377

8,534 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 161,304

$ 94,087

$ 35,727

$ 189,264

$ 136,787



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,492,261

$ 3,555,265

$ 3,564,469

$ 3,486,822

$ 3,467,908 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles (92,499)

(94,100)

(95,787)

(105,239)

(107,197) Total average intangibles (1,413,298)

(1,414,899)

(1,416,586)

(1,426,038)

(1,427,996) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,078,963

$ 2,140,366

$ 2,147,883

$ 2,060,784

$ 2,039,912



















Return on average common equity -18.21 %

4.94 %

3.69 %

4.38 %

4.02 % Return on tangible common equity -30.13 %

8.67 %

6.61 %

7.96 %

7.39 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 5.90 %

5.06 %

3.77 %

5.10 %

4.94 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.37 %

8.86 %

6.75 %

9.18 %

8.96 %



















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 425,201

$ 283,169

$ 144,580

$ 557,543

$ 416,426 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)

















Early retirement program (1,899)

(1,594)

-

(536)

(336) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

(1,832)

(1,832) Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(602)

(602) Branch right sizing expense (3,161)

(1,157)

(994)

(2,746)

(1,165) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (614)

(414)

(198)

(700)

(383) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (9,722)

(6,625)

(3,527)

(15,403)

(11,553) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 409,805

$ 273,379

$ 139,861

$ 535,724

$ 400,555



















Net interest income $ 521,907

$ 335,246

$ 163,422

$ 628,465

$ 463,523 Noninterest income (667,678)

88,509

46,155

147,171

103,613 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 16,647

12,836

6,414

25,820

19,396 Efficiency ratio denominator (129,124)

436,591

215,991

801,456

586,532 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

-

-

-

- (Gain) loss on sale of securities 801,492

-

-

28,393

28,393 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 672,938

$ 436,591

$ 215,991

$ 829,849

$ 614,925



















Efficiency ratio (1) -329.30 %

64.86 %

66.94 %

69.57 %

71.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 60.90 %

62.62 %

64.75 %

64.56 %

65.14 %



















(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

















(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.









SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation