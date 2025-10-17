Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV0Z | ISIN: CA91702V1013 | Ticker-Symbol: 59U
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 13:01
3,605 Euro
-6,97 % -0,270
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URANIUM ROYALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URANIUM ROYALTY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4853,70013:01
3,6053,63013:01
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 00:35 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Uranium Royalty Corp.: Uranium Royalty Announces Voting Results

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 16, 2025 (the "Meeting" or "AGM"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 9, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director

Total Votes For

Total Votes




Amir Adnani

35,606,472

46,208,738

Scott Melbye

36,419,052

46,208,738

Vina Patel

46,004,748

46,208,737

Neil Gregson

46,054,180

46,208,739

Donna Wichers

36,310,681

46,208,738

Ken Robertson

46,047,607

46,208,739

As a result, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") now consists of Amir Adnani, Scott Melbye, Vina Patel, Neil Gregson, Donna Wichers, and Ken Robertson.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

A total of 65,682,446 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 49.15% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the NASDAQ. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company is well positioned as a capital provider to an industry needing massive investments in global productive capacity to meet the growing need for uranium as fuel for carbon free nuclear energy. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.